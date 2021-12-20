BEEVILLE
Dec. 17
Cattle on hand: 485
Sheep and goats: 8; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $141-$215; (300-400) $105-$170; (400-500) $105-$167; (500-600) $113-$159; (600-700) $114-$154; and (700-800) $101-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$190; (300-400) $102-$150; (400-500) $102-$145; (500-600) $107-$145; (600-700) $109-$132; and (700-800) $106-$148.
Slaughter cows: $25-$74; slaughter bulls, $40-$90; stocker cows, $62-$82; bred cows, $600-$1,175; pairs, $910.
CUERO
Dec. 17
Cattle on hand: 1,986
Had 212 cows and 20 bulls Friday. The market ended the year on a strong note as both packer cows and bulls were higher than last week. Top packer cows were at $71 while top bulls were steady at $94.
The calf market ended the year on a high note with most classes selling slightly higher. Active demand maintained prices resulting in another good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$71; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $71-$90.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $142-$184; (300-350) $143-$188; (350-400) $149-$182; (400-450) $145-$208; (450-500) $145-$194; (500-550) $142-$165; (550-600) $141-$164; (600-700) $137-$156; (700-800) $128-$150.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $123-$184; (250-300) $129-$190; (300-350) $156-$204; (350-400) $151-$212; (400-450) $153-$192; (450-500) $148-$192; (500-600) $142-$168; (550-600) $137-$166; (600-700) $129-$156; (over 700) $119-$144.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $133-$140; (250-300) $119-$150; (300-350) $127-$168; (350-400) $129-$160; (400-450) $128-$177; (450-500) $127-$164; (500-550) $126-$150; (550-600) $128-$154; (600-700) $123-$145; (over 700) $116-$162.
GONZALES
Dec. 18
Receipts: 1,213 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $212-$222; (400-500) $180-$190; (500-600) $152-$172; (600-700) $141-$147; (700-800) $121-$136.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$165; (300-400) $150-$153; (400-500) $148-$149; (500-600) $132-$142; and (600-700) $122-$127.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$58; cutters, $64-$71; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $54-$62.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $86-$92; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,200. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 18
Cattle on hand: 315
Market was strong on calves. Replacement cattle was high.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$190; (300-400) $145-$185; (400-500) $150-$172; (500-600) $140-$162; (600-700) $132-$155; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$150; (300-400) $140-$155; (400-500) $135-$146; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $110-$125.
Long bull yearling: $122-$133; Long heifer yearling: $100-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,200-$1,325, Pairs $1,150-$1,350; Packer cows: No. 1 $61-$77, No. 2 $38-$51, and Bulls $88-$96.
Goats and other (per head): 238 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $170-$250; (50-100) $235-$330. Nannies: $215-$300. Billies: $290-$370. Sheep: $175-$225. Lambs: $185-$250. Rams: $280-$450.
