BEEVILLE
Dec. 18
Cattle on hand: 742
Sheep and goats: 6; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $90-$187; (300-400) $97-$182; (400-500) $103-$170; (500-600) $97-$140; (600-700) $92-$126; and (700-800) $86-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $91-$135; (300-400) $92-$190; (400-500) $90-$162; (500-600) $89-$155; (600-700) $88-$119; and (700-800) $85-$103.
Slaughter cows: $26-$64; slaughter bulls, $46-$76; stocker cows, $48-$68; pairs, $700-$850.
CUERO
Dec. 18
Cattle on hand: 1,607
Had 162 cows and 45 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little stronger. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh sold $4 to $5 higher.
The calf market was fully steady on heavier weights and good quality calves but buyers really discounted the one and a half to twos to the point that overall averages were off $2 to $3. Very active demand ending the year on a solid note.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$55; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 8 bred cows: $60-$70.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $118.50-$170; (200-249) $125-$170; (250-299) $122-$168; (300-350) $127-$180; (350-400) $145-$172; (400-450) $132-$166; (450-500) $126-$166; (500-550) $124-$158; (550-600) $121-$139; (600-700) $108-$126; (700-800) $100-$120.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $133-$192; (250-300) $102-$178; (300-350) $133-$182; (350-400) $125-$176; (400-450) $125-$182; (450-500) $122-$159; (500-600) $118-$143; (550-600) $116-$136; (600-700) $108-$131; (over 700) $99-$114.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $160-$182; (200-250) $100-$130; (250-300) $112-$130; (300-350) $116-$150; (350-400) $118-$172; (400-450) $120-$205; (450-500) $113-$150; (500-550) $110-$136; (550-600) $106-$130; (600-700) $98-$116; (over 700) $91-$111.
GONZALES
Dec. 19
Receipts: 984 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 lower. Less quality calves and yearlings sold lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$198; (300-400) $180-$185; (400-500) $147-$170; (500-600) $135-$140; (600-700) $126-$125; (700-800) $110-$118.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $131-$135; (400-500) $128-$130; (500-600) $123-$127; and (600-700) $112-$120.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$43; cutters, $41-$55; canners, $20-$32; low yielding fat cows, $46-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $73-$76; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 19
Cattle on hand: 390
Market was steady on better calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$160; (300-400) $142-$172; (400-500) $145-$165; (500-600) $125-$155; (600-700) $120-$130; (700 and up) $112-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $120-$145; (400-500) $115-$140; (500-600) $115-$130; (600-700) $105-$120; (700 and up) $90-$108.
Long bull yearling: $105-$118; Long heifer yearling: $88-$102.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$850; Packer cows: No. 1 $41-$52, No. 2 $28-$36, and Bulls $65-$782
Goats and other (per head): 134 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $130-$160; (50-100) $165-$305. Nannies: $180-$260. Billies: $215-$260. Sheep: $160-$250. Lambs: $150-$240. Rams: $175-$290.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 17
Cattle on hand: 639. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$185; (300-400) $141-$185; (400-500) $141-$179; (500-600) $122-$151; (600-700) $115-$129; (700-800) $103-$117.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$157; (300-400) $135-$178; (400-500) $119-$139; (500-600) $112-$129; (600-700) $108-$118; (700-800) $109-$116.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $790-$910. Stocker pairs: good, $800-$810.
Packer cows: High $47-$55; medium $38-$42; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $75-$80; medium $67-$70.
There will be no further livestock auctions until after the new year.
