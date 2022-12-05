BEEVILLE
Dec. 2
Cattle on hand: 654
Sheep and goats: 31
Trends: Steers and heifers, very active.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$210; (300-400) $148-$235; (400-500) $149-$225; (500-600) $140-$205; (600-700) $129-$175; and (700-800) $117-$152.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$140; (300-400) $100-$180; (400-500) $122-$195; (500-600) $120-$172; (600-700) $117-$152; and (700-800) $105-$145.
Slaughter cows: $31-$85; slaughter bulls, $69-$105; stocker cows, $68-$101; bred cows, $675-$790; pairs, $975-$1,500.
CUERO
Dec. 2
Cattle on hand: 2,309
There were 227 cows and 38 bulls. A good run of cows and bulls sold to another strong market. Tops on cows were unchanged, while top bulls were up $3.
The calf market continues to its streak of higher markets gaining over $11/cwt on 15 less pounds resulting in an increase of over $35/head. A very strong market on calves under 500 pounds. Another good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$100.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$75; light and weak, $15-$47.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $185-$246; (300-350) $175-$260; (350-400) $198-$254; (400-450) $187-$230; (450-500) $181-$222; (500-550) $166-$202; (550-600) $159-$200; (600-700) $150-$180; (700-800) $136-$160.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $135-$212; (250-300) $185-$252; (300-350) $205-$264; (350-400) $190-$256; (400-450) $184-$250; (450-500) $179-$232; (500-550) $167-$200; (550-600) $159-$188; (600-700) $151-$174; (over 700) $137-$157.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $138-$200; (250-300) $160-$240; (300-350) $171-$256; (350-400) $153-$238; (400-450) $158-$224; (450-500) $157-$188; (500-550) $151-$194; (550-600) $146-$192; (600-700) $139-$188; (over 700) $126-$148.
GONZALES
Dec. 3
Receipts: 1,706 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number 1 choice calves and yearlings sold $5-$10 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $1-$2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $235-$237; (300-400) $230-$232; (400-500) $207-$225; (500-600) $177-$197; (600-700) $148-$172; (700-800) $145-$147.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $192-$195; (300-400) $180-$190; (400-500) $175-$178; (500-600) $160-$166; and (600-700) $145-$157.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$66; cutters, $69-$75; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $66-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$107; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89.
Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 3
Cattle on hand: 554
The feeder steer and heifer market was very active across all classes. Market was very strong on cattle 500 pounds and under. Packer cow and bull market started to see some increases as top cow was $77, and top bull was $109.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$215; (300-400) $176-$245; (400-500) $190-$233; (500-600) $172-$211; (600-700) $156-$184; (700 and up) $134-$165.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$180; (300-400) $154-$198; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $141-$187; (600-700) $133-$155; (700 and up) $125-$135.
Goats and sheep on hand: 198
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$160; (50-100) $150-$370. Nannies: $170-$275. Billies: $225-$350. Sheep: $100-$140. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $150-$500.