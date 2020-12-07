BEEVILLE
Dec. 4
Cattle on hand: 832
Sheep and goats: 4; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/good.
Steers: (200-300) $117-$165; (300-400) $116-$181; (400-500) $111-$165; (500-600) $98-$150; (600-700) $86-$128; and (700-800) $81-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$142; (300-400) $104-$165; (400-500) $96-$162; (500-600) $88-$129; (600-700) $85-$119; and (700-800) $80-$112.
Slaughter cows: $29-$52; slaughter bulls, $67-$78; stocker cows, $41-$65; bred cows, $510-$760; pairs, $850-$1,090.
CUERO
Dec. 4
Cattle on hand: 1,725
Had 209 cows and 23 bulls Friday. The packer market was steady based on the quality on hand. Most of the cows were in poor condition and hence the prices were lower but not low compared to previous weeks with same quality.
The calf market was much higher particularly on middle weights. The overall average is up over $12 because the overall quality of calves was much higher. Recent rains have erased most drought concerns. Corn prices have stabilized as rain in other parts of the world has helped the supply outlook for corn which was hampered by shortage predictions.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$82.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$51; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $70-$83. Pairs (one): $1,130.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $166-$180; (250-299) $152-$168; (300-350) $134-$170; (350-400) $129-$176; (400-450) $137-$166; (450-500) $133-$162; (500-550) $127-$154; (550-600) $121-$140; (600-700) $119-$135; (700-800) $115-$123.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $166-$180; (250-300) $154-$170; (300-350) $150-$184; (350-400) $139-$187.50; (400-450) $140-$180; (450-500) $136-$162; (500-600) $125-$154; (550-600) $118-$131; (600-700) $115-$125; (over 700) $108-$117.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $146-$176; (200-250) $133-$150; (250-300) $126-$150; (300-350) $126-$160; (350-400) $123-$154; (400-450) $119-$156; (450-500) $118-$165; (500-550) $115-$151; (550-600) $114-$126; (600-700) $110-$134; (over 700) $103-$114.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 5
Cattle on hand: 620
Market was stronger on calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $150-$190; (400-500) $145-$180; (500-600) $132-$160; (600-700) $122-$138; (700 and up) $112-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $130-$140; (300-400) $120-$138; (400-500) $120-$150; (500-600) $116-$132; (600-700) $110-$120; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Long bull yearling: $95-$115; Long heifer yearling: $90-$105.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$950. Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$58, No. 2 $26-$38, and Bulls $72-$76.
Goats and other (per head): 185 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$165; (50-100) $160-$260. Nannies: $170-$250. Billies: $265-$340. Sheep: $130-$220. Lambs: $110-$155. Rams: $150-$245.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 3
Cattle on hand: 654. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $153-$180; (300-400) $154-$190; (400-500) $140-$181; (500-600) $126-$158; (600-700) $113-$137; (700-800) $104-$120.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $121-$155; (300-400) $124-$159; (400-500) $121-$147; (500-600) $110-$127; (600-700) $105-$118; (700-800) $100-$106.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $600-$735. Pairs: good pairs, $825-$950.
Packer cows: High $50-$56; medium $42-$47; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $75-$81; medium $67-$70.
