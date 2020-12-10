EL CAMPO
Dec. 8
Receipts: 1,206
Steers: (under 200) $180-$225; (200-300) $139-$173; (300-400) $132-$188; (400-500) $131-$180; (500-600) $120-$154; (over 600) $111-$129.
Heifers: (under 200) $160-$205; (200-300) $125-$158; (300-400) $112-$165; (400-500) $111-$140; (500-600) $108-$135; (over 600) $99-$117.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $38-$48; lower dressing, $28-$36; thin, $10-$20.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$80; low dressing, $58-$66.
HALLETTSVILLE
Dec. 8
Cattle on Hand: 3,284
Week ago: 1,257; Year ago: 2,288
Compared to last week: The market this week was mixed with light weight classes steady to strong and the heavier weights $2 to $3 lower. Demand remains very good on the No. 1 types. Plainer types continue slow.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady on about 300 head. Quality of cows continues less desirable. Last sale for the year is Tuesday, Dec. 15.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $34-$53; utility and fat cows, $32-$48; low dressing canner cows, $22-$36; poor and weak cows, $15-$25.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, none; utility and cutter bulls, $69-$77; light weight canner bulls, $56-$70.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$205; (200-300) $148-$180; (300-400) $148-$200; (400-500) $140-$195; (500-600) $122-$165; (600-700) $114-$132; (700-800) $105-$121.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $142-$185; (200-300) $118-$157.50; (300-400) $122-$155; (400-500) $118-$152.50; (500-600) $112-$132.50; (600-700) $108-$121; (700-800) $102-$114.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$235.
WHARTON
Dec. 9
Receipts: 1,961
Steers: (200-300) $30-$205; (300-400) $30-$192; (400-500) $25-$190; (500-600) $44-$148; (600-700) $47-$129; (700 and up) $50-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $30-$182; (300-400) $40-$178; (400-500) $30-$162; (500-600) $60-$134; (600-700) $37-$144; (700 and up) $60-$114.
Stocker cows: $500-$1,000.
Packer cows: (600-800) $19-$38; (800 and up) $39-$55; packer bulls, (800 and up) $49-$78.
