BEEVILLE
Dec. 10
Cattle on hand: 806
Sheep and goats: 18; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active. Our last sale of the year will be Dec. 17.
Steers: (200-300) $124-$185; (300-400) $131-$195; (400-500) $122-$183; (500-600) $117-$162; (600-700) $109-$145; and (700-800) $100-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$195; (300-400) $106-$159; (400-500) $109-$168; (500-600) $102-$139; (600-700) $91-$139; and (700-800) $82-$113.
Slaughter cows: $25-$73; slaughter bulls, $46-$88; stocker cows, $55-$85; bred cows, $775-$1,290; pairs, $1,160.
CUERO
Dec. 10
Cattle on hand: 2,568
Had 244 cows and 31 bulls Friday. The market was steady with last week. Top packer cows were at $68 while top bulls were $1 higher at $94.
The calf market held onto the big gains from last week continuing to show strength across the board. Active demand maintained prices on all classes in line with previous week. A good day to be selling.
Our last sale of the year will be Dec. 17.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$94.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$68; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 28 bred cows: $80-$95. Pairs (three): $450-$560.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $161-$170; (250-299) $149-$182; (300-350) $159-$194; (350-400) $152-$200; (400-450) $147-$186; (450-500) $150-$180; (500-550) $142-$180; (550-600) $140-$164; (600-700) $136-$154; (700-800) $124-$141.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $124-$182; (250-300) $152-$202; (300-350) $148-$194; (350-400) $142-$202; (400-450) $141-$194; (450-500) $142-$180; (500-600) $141-$167; (550-600) $133-$160; (600-700) $124-$148; (over 700) $117-$140.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$215; (200-250) $100-$150; (250-300) $126-$170; (300-350) $125-$198 (350-400) $127-$164; (400-450) $126-$168; (450-500) $125-$210; (500-550) $125-$168; (550-600) $126-$148; (600-700) $117-$185; (over 700) $100-$130.
GONZALES
Dec. 11
Receipts: 1,784 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls sold steady. Packer cows sold steady to $1 to $2 higher.
Our last sale of the year will be on Dec. 18.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $205-$210; (300-400) $188-$198; (400-500) $169-$185; (500-600) $145-$165; (600-700) $141-$144; (700-800) $121-$136.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$165; (300-400) $143-$146; (400-500) $139-$141; (500-600) $129-$137; and (600-700) $122-$125.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$58; cutters, $63-$69; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $54-$64.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $86-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$84. Stocker cows, $600-$1,200. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 11
Cattle on hand: 715
Market was strong on calves. Replacement cattle was high. Our last sale of the year will be on Dec. 18.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$195; (300-400) $145-$180; (400-500) $155-$190; (500-600) $142-$170; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $125-$185; (400-500) $135-$150; (500-600) $130-$150; (600-700) $120-$132; (700 and up) $105-$130.
Long bull yearling: $120-$130; Long heifer yearling: $108-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,450-$1,900, Pairs $1,525-$1,900; Packer cows: No. 1 $60-$77, No. 2 $40-$52, and Bulls $84-$91.
Goats and other (per head): 365 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$210; (50-100) $265-$390. Nannies: $230-$400. Billies: $320-$475. Sheep: $185-$275. Lambs: $165-$225. Rams: $280-$400.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 9
Cattle on hand: 1,088. Market was stronger compared to last week.
Our last sale of the year will be on Dec. 16.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $172-$210; (300-400) $160-$211; (400-500) $157-$204; (500-600) $146-$182; (600-700) $134-$160; (700-800) $130-$142.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $151-$180; (300-400) $141-$169; (400-500) $137-$169; (500-600) $128-$165; (600-700) $122-$157.50; (700-800) $126-$142.50.
Stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,475.
Packer cows: High $64-$71; medium $49-$54; low, $34-$40.
Packer bulls: High $88-$92; medium $79-$82.
