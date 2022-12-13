BEEVILLE
Dec. 9
Cattle on hand: 802
Sheep and goats: 11
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $132-$215; (300-400) $134-$225; (400-500) $126-$195; (500-600) $130-$188; (600-700) $123-$161; and (700-800) $106-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $114-$180; (300-400) $112-$212; (400-500) $117-$201; (500-600) $111-$169; (600-700) $117-$170; and (700-800) $100-$125.
Slaughter cows: $25-$76; slaughter bulls, $50-$111; bred cows, $500-$750; pairs, $810-$1,200.
CUERO
Dec. 9
Cattle on hand: 2,207
Had 178 cows and 17 bulls Friday. A good run of cows and bulls sold to another strong market. Market was unchanged from last week.
The calf market was significantly lower due to logistical problems of a lot of calves coming to market and no where to put them for processing and shipping. Demand is still strong, but market had to adjust for the abnormally high market of the last few weeks.
Packer bulls: All weights, $80-$96.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$75; light and weak, $15-$47.
Palpated: 17: $77-$86.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145.50-$192; (200-249) $183-$222; (250-299) $160-$228; (300-350) $178-$224; (350-400) $169-$212; (400-450) $169-$212; (450-500) $163-$192; (500-550) $158-$188; (550-600) $153-$173; (600-700) $148-$163; (700-800) $138-$157.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $147-$216; (250-300) $165-$228; (300-350) $164-$220; (350-400) $158-$218; (400-450) $155-$200; (450-500) $159-$205; (500-600) $145-$190; (550-600) $142-$167; (600-700) $140-$163; (over 700) $129-$156.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $143-$200; (200-250) $136-$210; (250-300) $124-$168; (300-350) $133-$208; (350-400) $135-$216; (400-450) $145-$200; (450-500) $148-$184; (500-550) $144-$178; (550-600) $143-$220; (600-700) $135-$159; (over 700) $123-$149.
GONZALES
Dec. 10
Receipts: 1,789 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $240-$252; (300-400) $215-$235; (400-500) $200-$210; (500-600) $175-$190; (600-700) $150-$172; (700-800) $145-$147.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $200-$203; (300-400) $180-$195; (400-500) $175-$178; (500-600) $164-$166; and (600-700) $141-$161.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$66; cutters, $69-$73; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $66-$70.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$101; light weights and medium quality bulls, $83-$89. Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 3
Cattle on hand: 554
Market was very active on all classes. Market was very strong on cattle 500 pounds and under. Packer cow and bull market started to see some increase as top cow was $77, and top bull was $109.
Steers: (200-300) $170-$215; (300-400) $176-$245; (400-500) $190-$233; (500-600) $172-$211; (600-700) $156-$184; (700 and up) $134-$165.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$180; (300-400) $154-$198; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $141-$187; (600-700) $133-$155; (700 and up) $125-$135.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,050-$1,325, Pairs $1,125-$1,235; Packer cows: No. 1 $66-$77, No. 2 $55-$65, and Bulls $95-$109.
Goats and sheep on hand: 198
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$160; (50-100) $150-$370. Nannies: $170-$275. Billies: $225-$350. Sheep: $100-$140. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $150-$500.