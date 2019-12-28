BEEVILLE

Dec. 20

Cattle on hand: 550

Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $125-$185; (300-400) $113-$170; (400-500) $112-$155; (500-600) $109-$143; (600-700) $92-$137; and (700-800) $85-$110.

Heifers: (200-300) $117-$180; (300-400) $104-$177; (400-500) $96-$180 (500-600) $92-$131; (600-700) $81-$118; and (700-800) $73-$109.

Slaughter cows: $25-$61; slaughter bulls, $40-$75; stocker cows, $61-$80; bred cows, $590-$1,275; pairs, $655-$1,475.

KARNES CITY

Dec. 21

Cattle on hand: 300

Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.

Steers: (200-300) $150-$195; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $140-$170; (500-600) $130-$155; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $115-$130.

Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $120-$140; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $105-$110.

Long bull yearling: $100-$122; long heifer yearling, $100-$115.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $675-$900, Pairs $900-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $46-$60, No. 2 $33-$38, and Bulls $65-$72.

Goats and other (per head): 145 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$160; (50-100) $165-$280. Nannies: $150-$200. Billies: $175-$365. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $140-$330.

The following did not have sales because of Christmas:

Cuero

Edna

El Campo

Gonzales

Hallettsville

Karnes County

Nixon

Wharton

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for Reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.