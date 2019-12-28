BEEVILLE
Dec. 20
Cattle on hand: 550
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $125-$185; (300-400) $113-$170; (400-500) $112-$155; (500-600) $109-$143; (600-700) $92-$137; and (700-800) $85-$110.
Heifers: (200-300) $117-$180; (300-400) $104-$177; (400-500) $96-$180 (500-600) $92-$131; (600-700) $81-$118; and (700-800) $73-$109.
Slaughter cows: $25-$61; slaughter bulls, $40-$75; stocker cows, $61-$80; bred cows, $590-$1,275; pairs, $655-$1,475.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 21
Cattle on hand: 300
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$195; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $140-$170; (500-600) $130-$155; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$155; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $120-$140; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $105-$110.
Long bull yearling: $100-$122; long heifer yearling, $100-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $675-$900, Pairs $900-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $46-$60, No. 2 $33-$38, and Bulls $65-$72.
Goats and other (per head): 145 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$160; (50-100) $165-$280. Nannies: $150-$200. Billies: $175-$365. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $140-$330.
The following did not have sales because of Christmas:
Cuero
Edna
El Campo
Gonzales
Hallettsville
Karnes County
Nixon
Wharton
