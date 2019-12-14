BEEVILLE
Dec. 6
Cattle on hand: 740
Sheep and goats: 8; horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $129-$176; (300-400) $123-$160; (400-500) $115-$160; (500-600) $112-$142; (600-700) $96-$132; and (700-800) $94-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $95-$135; (300-400) $111-$145; (400-500) $110-$138; (500-600) $99-$130; (600-700) $94-$113; and (700-800) $90-$106.
Slaughter cows: $23-$56; slaughter bulls, $58-$78; stocker cows, $46-$63; bred cows, $400-$590; pairs, $460-$790; horses, $50-$310.
CUERO
Dec. 13
Cattle on hand: 1,651
Had 150 cows and 22 bulls. The packer market was a little higher by as much as $4 on the top end reflecting the lower volumes as fall runs on packer types have slowed and prices are stronger as a result.
The calf market continued its recovery with a very active upbeat market. Overall averages will reflect the higher prices in the market. No holes in market as all classes are experiencing better demand. Short hair or humpy calves are discounted this time of year as usual. There is nothing wrong with the market this week. Check the website www.cuerols.com for final price ranges.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$57; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 23 bred cows: $100-$117; pairs (one): $950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $201-$215; (200-249) $184-$195; (250-299) $146-$181; (300-350) $173-$182; (350-400) $149-$164; (400-450) $153-$182; (450-500) $139-$161; (500-550) $131-$145; (550-600) $126-$138; (600-700) $124-$134; (700-800) $117-$131.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $149-$198; (250-300) $144-$180; (300-350) $157-$176; (350-400) $151-$180; (400-450) $142-$162; (450-500) $136-$156; (500-550) $126-$140; (550-600) $118-$135; (600-700) $101-$130; (over 700) $92-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $132-$158; (200-250) $119-$130; (250-300) $135-$140; (300-350) $135-$152; (350-400) $133-$144; (400-450) $134-$154; (450-500) $125-$140; (500-550) $115-$130; (550-600) $121-$126; (600-700) $115-$144; (over 700) $107-$110.
EDNA
Dec. 9
Receipts: 1,937
Steers: (200-300) $105-$192; (300-400) $135-$180; (400-500) $129-$170; (500-600) $124-$149; (600-700) $114-$140; and (700 and up) $97-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $113-$162; (300-400) $128-$175; (400-500) $118-$164; (500-600) $110-$138; (600-700) $106-$131; (700 and up) $83-$115.
Packer cows: (600-800) $10-$44; and (800 and up) $45-$58. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $54-$80.
EL CAMPO
Dec. 10
Receipts: 944
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $143-$208; (200-300) $134-$180; (300-400) $151-$180; (400-500) $140-$176; (500-600) $129-$152; (over 600) $121-$143.
Heifers: (under 200) $138-$200; (200-300) $126-$173; (300-400) $125-$175; (400-500) $122-$143; (500-600) $116-$152; (over 600) $112-$128.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $44-$57; lower dressing, $35-$43; thin, $8-$16.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$81; low dressing, $55-$65.
Replacement cows: bred, $95-$105.
GONZALES
Dec. 7
Receipts: 1,859 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Plainer calves and yearlings sold lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$188; (300-400) $165-$175; (400-500) $147-$150; (500-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $124-$128; (700-800) $120-$123.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $138-$144; (400-500) $125-$132; (500-600) $115-$122; and (600-700) $112-$114.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$48; cutters, $53-$59; canners, $23-$33; low yielding fat cows, $49-$56.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $74-$79; light weights and medium quality bulls, $65-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$875. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Dec. 10
Cattle on Hand: 2,288
Week ago: 2,565; Year ago: 1,176
Compared to last week: The market was a little higher again this week. Better quality and conditioned classes sold $2 to $5 higher in all weight classes. Market again very active. No. 2 and plainer kinds continue severely discounted.
Packer cows sold $4 lower on about 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $41-$55; utility and fat cows, $40-$55; light weight canner cows, $30-$40; poor and weak cows, $12-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $73-$79; utility and cutter bulls, $64-$73; light weight canner bulls, $58-$63.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$230; (200-300) $148-$182.50; (300-400) $142-$185; (400-500) $132-$177.50; (500-600) $128-$162.50; (600-700) $116-$140; (700-800) $108-$137.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $110-$178; (200-300) $110-$157.50; (300-400) $112-$152.50; (400-500) $112-$145; (500-600) $110-$136; (600-700) $108-$128; (700-800) $104-$118.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$185.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 7
Cattle on hand: 855
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$170; (300-400) $140-$170; (400-500) $150-$185; (500-600) $128-$148; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$160; (300-400) $130-$185; (400-500) $130-$165; (500-600) $115-$135; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $105-$115.
Long bull yearling, $105-$125; long heifer yearling, $108-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $650-$800. Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$63, No. 2 $25-$38, and Bulls $62-$72.
Goats and other (per head): 118 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$160; (50-100) $155-$235. Nannies: $145-$190. Billies: $175-$365. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$160. Rams: $175-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 12
Cattle on hand: 912. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$190; (300-400) $130-$179; (400-500) $138-$171; (500-600) $126-$148; (600-700) $115-$136; (700-800) $110-$131.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$182; (300-400) $132-$150; (400-500) $127-$157; (500-600) $112-$146; (600-700) $107-$120; (700-800) $101-$132.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,075-$1,225; plain, $550-$800; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $930-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $50-$55; medium $39-$45; low, $19-$25.
Packer bulls: High $65-$70; medium $58-$63; low, $38-$43.
NIXON
Dec. 9
Volume: 1,617; cows: 182; bulls: 26
Steers: (200-300) $144-$184; (300-400) $144-$185; (400-500) $130-$184; (500-600) $114-$150; (600-700) $108-$136; (700-800) $103-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $118-$155; (300-400) $120-$170; (400-500) $116-$220; (500-600) $105-$142; (600-700) $100-$135; (700-800) $94-$113.
Slaughter cows: $19-$60; slaughter bulls, $60-$78; stocker cows, $450-$950; pairs, $750-$900.
WHARTON
Dec. 11
Receipts: 1,036
Steers: (200-300) $154-$188; (300-400) $150-$180; (400-500) $137-$174; (500-600) $122-$155; (600-700) $115-$141; (700 and up) $107-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $133-$176; (300-400) $131-$182; (400-500) $124-$170; (500-600) $119-$150; (600-700) $111-$134; (700 and up) $101-$114.
Stocker cows: $550-$900.
Packer cows: (600-800) $17-$40; (800 and up) $41-$58; packer bulls, (800 and up) $56-$78.
