BEEVILLE
Dec. 13
Cattle on hand: 515
Sheep and goats: 5; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $112-$176; (300-400) $102-$160; (400-500) $93-$145; (500-600) $93-$145; (600-700) $85-$129; and (700-800) $76-$121.
Heifers: (200-300) $98-$125; (300-400) $89-$125; (400-500) $91-$131; (500-600) $88-$126; (600-700) $85-$118; and (700-800) $80-$119.
Slaughter cows: $25-$59; slaughter bulls, $41-$75; stocker cows, $65-$81; bred cows, $550-$890; pairs, $1,000.
CUERO
Dec. 20
Cattle on hand: 1,099
Had 177 cows and 16 bulls. The packer market continued to get a little better as before ending the year on a very positive note.
The calf market continues its run of ups in the market to a third straight. Healthy demand from all segments of the market makes most classes trading at least a $1 to $2 higher than last week. Bigger body sized calves in the 650 and up weights are trading as high as the No. 1’s in the lighter weights. Very active market to end the year.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$83.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$59; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $68-$78; pairs (eight): $670-$1,025.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $175-$190; (300-350) $174-$188; (350-400) $166-$190; (400-450) $167-$180; (450-500) $154-$170; (500-550) $150-$163; (550-600) $137-$155; (600-700) $119-$138; (700-800) $122-$131.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $170-$215; (250-300) $172-$188; (300-350) $174-$185; (350-400) $174-$186; (400-450) $161-$180; (450-500) $144-$163; (500-550) $136-$154; (550-600) $130-$142; (600-700) $121-$132; (over 700) $116-$129.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $162-$205; (200-250) $138-$158; (250-300) $128-$156; (300-350) $136-$146; (350-400) $133-$162; (400-450) $140-$158; (450-500) $135-$161; (500-550) $132-$150; (550-600) $121-$135; (600-700) $120-$126; (over 700) $110-$115.
EDNA
Dec. 16
Receipts: 1,528
Steers: (200-300) $121-$192; (300-400) $148-$194; (400-500) $137-$178; (500-600) $127-$153; (600-700) $120-$140; and (700 and up) $96-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$188; (300-400) $126-$178; (400-500) $125-$164; (500-600) $119-$142; (600-700) $107-$128; (700 and up) $86-$116.
Stocker cows: $750-$925
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$40; and (800 and up) $41-$56. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $61-$78.
EL CAMPO
Dec. 17
Receipts: 616
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $3 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $1 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $175-$205; (200-300) $164-$188; (300-400) $157-$183; (400-500) $147-$180; (500-600) $137-$161; (over 600) $125-$141.
Heifers: (under 200) $167-$200; (200-300) $143-$178; (300-400) $135-$183; (400-500) $131-$160; (500-600) $118-$143; (over 600) $115-$120.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $45-$60; lower dressing, $36-$44; thin, $8-$18.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $65-$75; low dressing, $60-$70.
Replacement cows: bred, $700-$800.
GONZALES
Dec. 14
Receipts: 1,251 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Plainer calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $182-$188; (300-400) $172-$180; (400-500) $155-$170; (500-600) $145-$150; (600-700) $130-$140; (700-800) $120-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$165; (300-400) $150-$155; (400-500) $130-$140; (500-600) $118-$125; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$48; cutters, $54-$60; canners, $25-$33; low yielding fat cows, $49-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$83; light weights and medium quality bulls, $67-$74. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Dec. 17
Cattle on Hand: 1,587
Week ago: 2,288; Year ago: 1,729
Compared to last week: The market ended the year on a good note. Better quality classes of calves sold $2 to $4 higher in the heavier weight brackets and $4 to $8 higher on the lighter weights. Demand very good. No. 2 and plainer types remain discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher on about 200 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $43-$59; utility and fat cows, $42-$57; light weight canner cows, $30-$41; poor and weak cows, $10-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $75-$81; utility and cutter bulls, $65-$75; light weight canner bulls, $58-$67.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$215; (200-300) $152-$205; (300-400) $147-$195; (400-500) $138-$185; (500-600) $128-$162.50; (600-700) $118-$147.50;(700-800) $108-$132.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $122-$192.50; (200-300) $118-$177.50; (300-400) $116-$162.50; (400-500) $115-$152.50; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $112-$131; (700-800) $104-$117.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$220.
KARNES CITY
Dec. 14
Cattle on hand: 798
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$195; (300-400) $145-$175; (400-500) $138-$180; (500-600) $128-$155; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $115-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$160; (400-500) $125-$155; (500-600) $115-$165; (600-700) $110-$125; (700 and up) $105-$110.
Long bull yearling: $100-$125; long heifer yearling, $110-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$950; Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$60, No. 2 $32-$38, and Bulls $64-$77.
Goats and other (per head): 166 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $115-$160; (50-100) $165-$280. Nannies: $150-$200. Billies: $175-$365. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $140-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Dec. 19
Cattle on hand: 601. Market stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$190; (300-400) $171-$200; (400-500) $151-$182; (500-600) $132-$161; (600-700) $118-$144; (700-800) $109-$134.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $142-$163; (300-400) $144-$185; (400-500) $135-$154; (500-600) $123-$135; (600-700) $115-$130; (700-800) $102-$110.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $910-$1,090; plain, $750-$825; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,025.
Packer cows: High $54-$59; medium $42-$47; low, $27-$33.
Packer bulls: High $75-$82; medium $64-$69.
NIXON
Dec. 16
Volume: 1,258; cows: 184; bulls: 19
Steers: (200-300) $148-$195; (300-400) $148-$187; (400-500) $138-$184; (500-600) $119-$156; (600-700) $110-$137; (700-800) $106-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$160; (300-400) $129-$240; (400-500) $123-$235; (500-600) $112-$235; (600-700) $109-$170; (700-800) $101-$119.
Slaughter cows: $27-$62; slaughter bulls, $64-$85; stocker cows, $400-$900; pairs, $710-$1,125.
WHARTON
Dec. 18
Receipts: 800
Steers: (200-300) $134-$203; (300-400) $157-$198; (400-500) $146-$188; (500-600) $132-$158; (600-700) $117-$140; (700 and up) $99-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$188; (300-400) $133-$170; (400-500) $129-$178; (500-600) $121-$166; (600-700) $110-$127; (700 and up) $90-$110.
Stocker cows: $350-$925.
Packer cows: (600-800) $16-$42; (800 and up) $43-$56; packer bulls, (800 and up) $56-$79.
