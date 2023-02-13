BEEVILLE
Feb. 10
Cattle on hand: 438
Horses on hand: 2
Sheep and goats: 16
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $121-$220 (300-400) $153-$250; (400-500) $148-$220; (500-600) $136-$212; (600-700) $133-$173; and (700-800) $125-$152.
Heifers: (200-300) $131-$195; (300-400) $141-$230; (400-500) $137-$201; (500-600) $128-$180; (600-700) $126-$164; and (700-800) $108-$147.
Slaughter cows: $47-$100; slaughter bulls, $51-$108; stocker cows, $64-$118; bred cows, $650-$1,160; horses, $390-$525.
CUERO
Feb. 10
Cattle on hand: 1,138
Had 160 cows and 16 bulls Friday. Cows and bulls sold $10 higher than last week with the top bull unchanged at $115. Demand remains very strong.
The calf market was much stronger across the board by over $27 per head. Demand is still very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$115.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $75-$101; light and weak, $25-$50.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $177.50-$222; (250-299) $196-$218; (300-350) $190-$214; (350-400) $184-$224; (400-450) $200-$231; (450-500) $188-$229; (500-550) $193-$224; (550-600) $178-$208; (600-700) $165-$196; (700-800) $153-$177.
Bull Calves: (average-high)(under 250) $139-$170; (250-300) $204-$222; (300-350) $184-$222; (350-400) $192-$228; (400-450) $198-$232; (450-500) $193-$232; (500-600) $187-$218; (550-600) $173-$207; (600-700) $164-$182; (over 700) $154-$184.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $137-194; (250-300) $161-208; (300-350) $169-$202; (350-400) $170-$228; (400-450) $167-$216; (450-500) $175-$200; (500-550) $175-$212; (550-600) $165-$198; (600-700) $153-$176; (over 700) $139-$165.