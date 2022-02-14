CUERO
Feb. 11
Cattle on hand: 2,190
Had 249 cows and 30 bulls Friday. Another strong jump in packer prices on a large volume of packer cows and bulls. Tops were easily another $5 to $10 higher than last sale. Top packer cow and bull were $90 and $118 respectively.
The calf market was fully steady to higher on weights above 450 pounds. The market was very active with good demand on all classes.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$118.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$90; light and weak, $30-$60.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $80-$90. Pairs: 2 pairs: $1,500.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $140-$190; (250-299) $170-$187; (300-350) $151-$176; (350-400) $148-$198; (400-450) $151-$204; (450-500) $153-$189; (500-550) $153-$188; (550-600) $149-$173; (600-700) $142-$162; (700-800) $132-$158.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $158-$210; (250-300) $144-$194; (300-350) $157-$200; (350-400) $163-$202; (400-450) $159-$195; (450-500) $157-$193; (500-600) $150-$188; (550-600) $147-$178; (600-700) $137-$158; (over 700) $125-$147.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $164-$186; (200-250) $129-$154; (250-300) $148-$198; (300-350) $139-$171; (350-400) $139-$184; (400-450) $140-$198; (450-500) $138-$182; (500-550) $135-$170; (550-600) $134-$158; (600-700) $128-$159; (over 700) $111-$155.
GONZALES
Feb. 12
Receipts: 1,648 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls sold steady while packer cows sold $2 to $3 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $195-$210; (400-500) $185-$190; (500-600) $167-$181; (600-700) $145-$165; (700-800) $138-$141.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $175-$180; (300-400) $164-$166; (400-500) $157-$163; (500-600) $152-$157; and (600-700) $126-$143.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $58-$73; cutters, $73-$90; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $75-$83.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $94-$110; light weights and medium quality bulls, $82-$90. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 12
Cattle on hand: 670
Market was very strong on calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $1720-$205; (300-400) $185-$220; (400-500) $168-$200; (500-600) $155-$192; (600-700) $140-$155; (700 and up) $125-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$180; (300-400) $148-$200; (400-500) $150-$210; (500-600) $140-$180; (600-700) $120-$144; (700 and up) $110-$130.
Long bull yearling: $128-$140; Long heifer yearling: $110-$130.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,150-$1,450; Packer cows: No. 1 $72-$88, No. 2 $60-$65, and Bulls $90-$108.
Goats and other (per head): 210 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $145-$195; (50-100) $260-$300. Nannies: $245-$350. Billies: $260-$370. Sheep: $185-$300. Lambs: $165-$250. Rams: $330-$500.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 10
Cattle on hand: 872. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $190-$210; (300-400) $178-$210; (400-500) $162-$197; (500-600) $157-$186; (600-700) $139-$163; (700-800) $132-$146.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$178; (300-400) $142-$205; (400-500) $138-$186; (500-600) $140-$160; (600-700) $134-$160; (700-800) $118-$134.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $960-$1,025; plain, $700-$850.
Packer cows: High $80-$89; medium $70-$77; low, $44-$49.
Packer bulls: High $104-$113; medium $89-$96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.