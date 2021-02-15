BEEVILLE

Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 12.

CUERO

Feb. 12

Cattle on hand: 319

Had 62 cows and 4 bulls Friday. Weather conditions limited the number of cattle on hand and as a result prices were scattered. What was here sold as well as before. The packer market will continue to get stronger each week as supplies are dwindling in line with the time of year. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.

The calf market in a very limited test continued to show strength in all classes. Exceptionally small run due to weather was not a real test. Like the cow/bull market, what was here sold as well if not better than previous weeks.

Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$84.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$66; light and weak, $15-$35.

Palpated: 7 bred cows: $65-$71.

Steer calves: (average-high) (400-450) $110-$161; (450-500) $100-$150; (500-550) $101-$141; (550-600) $101-$134; (700-800) $100-$115.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $117-$130; (250-300) $104-$124; (300-350) $125-$160; (350-400) $114-$140; (400-450) $121-$150; (450-500) $113-$130; (500-600) $108-$125; (550-600) $104-$123; (600-700) $103-$127.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $106-$110; (200-250) $105-$115; (250-300) $100-$127; (300-350) $116-$128; (350-400) $103-$126; (400-450) $100-$122; (450-500) $108-$126; (500-550) $102-$122; (550-600) $101-$118; (600-700) $100-$112.

EDNA

Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 15.

EL CAMPO

Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 16.

GONZALES

Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 13.

HALLETTSVILLE

Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 16.

KARNES CITY

Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 13.

KARNES COUNTY

Feb. 11

Cattle on hand: 214. Market was steady/softer compared to last week. Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 18.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$169; (300-400) $151-$170; (400-500) $141-$169; (500-600) $133-$163; (600-700) $121-$135; (700-800) $113-$117.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $125-$131; (300-400) $119-$128; (400-500) $117-$149; (500-600) $112-$121; (600-700) $98-$117; (700-800) $98-$106.

Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $735-$910.

Packer cows: High $60-$65; medium $48-$53; low, $29-$34.

NIXON

Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 15.

WHARTON

Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 17.

Recommended For You


You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.

Thank you for reading!

Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to read or post comments.

Sign Up
Log In

To subscribe, click here. Already a subscriber? Click here.