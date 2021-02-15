BEEVILLE
Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 12.
CUERO
Feb. 12
Cattle on hand: 319
Had 62 cows and 4 bulls Friday. Weather conditions limited the number of cattle on hand and as a result prices were scattered. What was here sold as well as before. The packer market will continue to get stronger each week as supplies are dwindling in line with the time of year. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.
The calf market in a very limited test continued to show strength in all classes. Exceptionally small run due to weather was not a real test. Like the cow/bull market, what was here sold as well if not better than previous weeks.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$84.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$66; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $65-$71.
Steer calves: (average-high) (400-450) $110-$161; (450-500) $100-$150; (500-550) $101-$141; (550-600) $101-$134; (700-800) $100-$115.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $117-$130; (250-300) $104-$124; (300-350) $125-$160; (350-400) $114-$140; (400-450) $121-$150; (450-500) $113-$130; (500-600) $108-$125; (550-600) $104-$123; (600-700) $103-$127.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $106-$110; (200-250) $105-$115; (250-300) $100-$127; (300-350) $116-$128; (350-400) $103-$126; (400-450) $100-$122; (450-500) $108-$126; (500-550) $102-$122; (550-600) $101-$118; (600-700) $100-$112.
EDNA
Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 15.
EL CAMPO
Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 16.
GONZALES
Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 13.
HALLETTSVILLE
Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 16.
KARNES CITY
Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 13.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 11
Cattle on hand: 214. Market was steady/softer compared to last week. Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 18.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $150-$169; (300-400) $151-$170; (400-500) $141-$169; (500-600) $133-$163; (600-700) $121-$135; (700-800) $113-$117.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $125-$131; (300-400) $119-$128; (400-500) $117-$149; (500-600) $112-$121; (600-700) $98-$117; (700-800) $98-$106.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $735-$910.
Packer cows: High $60-$65; medium $48-$53; low, $29-$34.
NIXON
Due to inclement weather there was no sale Feb. 15.
WHARTON
Due to inclement weather there will not be a sale Feb. 17.
