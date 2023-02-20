BEEVILLE
Feb. 17
Cattle on hand: 237
Sheep and goats: 9
Short run on numbers but quality was good, market was active.
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $180-$220; (300-400) $140-$240; (400-500) $150-$230; (500-600) $143-$223; (600-700) $134-$203; and (700-800) $123-$185.
Heifers: (200-300) $136-$175; (300-400) $147-$200; (400-500) $140-$199; (500-600) $134-$192; (600-700) $123-$176; and (700-800) $110-$145.
Slaughter cows: $57-$89; slaughter bulls, $71-$105; stocker cows, $64-$105; bred cows, $750-$1.175; pairs, $1,390.
CUERO
Feb. 17
Cattle on hand: 1,289
There were 101 cows nd 14 bulls. Tops on packer cows at $95/cwt while the top bull was up to $7/cwt. Demand remains very strong as the seasonal demand is high and numbers low.
The calf market was once again much stronger across the board by over $9/cwt and over $50/head. Most al of the middle weights saw jumps as much as $20-$25/cwt. Demand continued to be incredibly very strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$122.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $75-$101; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $88-$104.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) $202-$232; (250-299) $211-$240; (300-350) $193-$240; (350-400) $196-$250; (400-450) $212-$255; (450-500) $296-$252; (500-550) $195-$226; (550-600) $188-$212; (600-700) $179-$204; (700-800) $159-$186.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $169-$232; (250-300) $200-$232; (300-350) $212-$248; (350-400) $205-$240; (400-450) $206-$244; (450-500) $202-$240; (500-550) $191-$230; (550-600) $187-$212; (600-700) $168-$200; (over 700) $144-$177.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $136-$150; (200-250) $158-$230; (250-300) $188-$208; (300-350) $180-$208; (350-400) $181-$239; (400-450) $184-$218; (450-500) $186-$239; (500-550) $176-$230; (550-600) $171-$210; (600-700) $151-$194; (over 700) $139-$170.
GONZALES
Feb.18
Receipts: 751 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $3 higher.
Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $255-$265; (300-400) $245-$250; (400-500) $223-$240; (500-600) $205-$210; (600-700) $188-$195; (700-800) $162-$176.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $210-$213; (400-500) $187-$195; (500-600) $165-$172; and (600-700) $148-$158.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $63-$83; cutters, $88-$104; canners, $28-$56; high yielding fat cows, $81-$89.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $107-$116; light weights and medium quality bulls, $91-$101.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 18
Cattle on hand: 394.
Steer and heifer market was on the rise once again this week coming in $5/cwt to $10/cwt higher on all classes. We also saw a lot of new highs on most classes of cattle.
On the packer end of things, we remained steady to active. Stocker cows and pairs are starting to see a lot more attention as we have received rainfall these last couple of weeks.
The annual “Best of the Best” replacement bull and female sale is March 25.
Steers: (200-300) $188-$225; (300-400) $197-$260; (400-500) $201-$242; (500-600) $185-$216; (600-700) $166-$200; (700 and up) $145-$170.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$160; (300-400) $182-$214; (400-500) $185-$214; (500-600) $175-$217; (600-700) $157-$18; (700 and up) $135-$150.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $700-$1,250, Pairs $1,125-$1,450; Packer cows: No. 1 $88-$97, No. 2 $50-$87, and Bulls $88-$117.
Goats and other (per head): 161 on hand
Kid goats:(price per head) (25-50) $125-$200; (50-100) $175-$200. Nannies: $135-$275. Billies: $185-$399. Sheep: $125-$250. Lambs: $125-$200. Rams: $140-$300.