BEEVILLE
Feb. 18
Cattle on hand: 462
Sheep and goats: 39; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $137-$213; (300-400) $135-$210; (400-500) $130-$200; (500-600) $128-$179; (600-700) $122-$161; and (700-800) $113-$143.
Heifers: (200-300) $119-$175; (300-400) $134-$179; (400-500) $127-$180; (500-600) $116-$156; (600-700) $103-$134; and (700-800) $87-$110.
Slaughter cows: $26-$85; slaughter bulls, $50-$100; stocker cows, $60-$93; bred cows, $750-$935; pairs, $1,175-$1,210.
CUERO
Feb. 18
Cattle on hand: 1,310
Had 208 cows and 16 bulls Friday. Another strong week in packer prices on a good volume of packer cows and bulls. No new tops due entirely to quality. Top packer cow and bulls were $87 and $113 respectively.
The calf market was much higher in all weights, with most classes having new highs over $10 than previous week. The average calf was $11 higher on 9 pounds less weight and over $43 per head higher. The market was very active with good demand on all classes. Perhaps that my be the understatement of the year.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$113.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$87; light and weak, $45-$60.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $85-$99.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $160-$210; (300-350) $202-$225; (350-400) $195-$225; (400-450) $181-$219; (450-500) $165-$212; (500-550) $164-$192; (550-600) $159-$177; (600-700) $151-$173; (700-800) $145-$153.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $196-$250; (250-300) $185-$220; (300-350) $164-$222.50; (350-400) $172-$210; (400-450) $189-$219; (450-500) $174-$210; (500-600) $161-$192; (550-600) $156-$174; (600-700) $141-$166; (over 700) $126-$159.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $187-$230; (200-250) $152-$202; (250-300) $157-$226; (300-350) $146-$172; (350-400) $151-$180; (400-450) $149-$214; (450-500) $149-$180; (500-550) $147-$196; (550-600) $142-$165; (600-700) $131-$165; (over 700) $115-$141.
GONZALES
Feb. 19
Receipts: 1,233 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $8 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer bulls sold steady. Packer cows sold $2 to $4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $230-$245; (300-400) $120-$225; (400-500) $187-$200; (500-600) $175-$183; (600-700) $145-$168; (700-800) $138-$141.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $180-$190; (300-400) $172-$187; (400-500) $167-$169; (500-600) $152-$158; and (600-700) $130-$146.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $59-$79; cutters, $83-$90; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $75-$83.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$113; light weights and medium quality bulls, $87-$94. Stocker cows, $600-$1,100. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 19
Cattle on hand: 365
Market was very strong on calves. Packer cows were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $185-$215; (300-400) $190-$225; (400-500) $175-$202; (500-600) $152-$175; (600-700) $145-$160; (700 and up) $125-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$170; (300-400) $145-$185; (400-500) $150-$170; (500-600) $135-$152; (600-700) $120-$145; (700 and up) $115-$140.
Long bull yearling: $125-$140; Long heifer yearling: $110-$118.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $1,050-$1,350. Packer cows: No. 1 $70-$84, No. 2 $60-$65, and Bulls $100-$107.
Goats and other (per head): 190 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $145-$195; (50-100) $260-$300. Nannies: $245-$350. Billies: $260-$370. Sheep: $185-$300. Lambs: $165-$250. Rams: $330-$500.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 17
Cattle on hand: 605. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $168-$210; (300-400) $177-$220; (400-500) $169-$216; (500-600) $154-$191; (600-700) $142-$169; (700-800) $121-$147.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $154-$178; (300-400) $144-$230; (400-500) $151-$202; (500-600) $139-$194; (600-700) $132-$148; (700-800) $109-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,125-$1,200; plain, $700-$850; stocker pairs: good, $1,000.
Packer cows: High $82-$90; medium $70-$77; low, $44-$49.
Packer bulls: High $102-$110; medium $89-$96.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.