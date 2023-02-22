EL CAMPO
Feb. 21
Receipts: 1,448
Trend: 1,448 head sold. 290 packer cows and bulls sold steady to 4-10 cents higher when compared to last week. Tops for packer bulls was $1.22 and tops for packer cows was $1.04. Market is very strong. Feeder cattle and calves sold steady to 10 cents higher on the heavy weight classes and 15-20 cents higher on the light to medium weight classes.
Steers: (under 200) $200-$255; (200-300) $195-$250; (300-400) $208-$270; (400-500) $200-$248; (500-600) $186-$240; (600-700) $170-$200; (over 700) $150-$177.
Heifers: (under 200) $175-$245; (200-300) $169-$230; (300-400) $167-$228; (400-500) $167-$255; (500-600) $163-$207; (600-700) $170-$200; (over 700) $125-$155.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $92-$104; lower dressing, $75-$87; thin, $36-$60.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $107-$122; low dressing, $90-$103.
Replacement cows: bred, $1,000-$1,475.