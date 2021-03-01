BEEVILLE
Feb. 26
Cattle on hand: 246
Sheep and goats: 11; horses: 6
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $112-$170; (300-400) $113-$175; (400-500) $112-$163; (500-600) $103-$142; (600-700) $94-$133; and (700-800) $95-$111.
Heifers: (200-300) $105-$129; (300-400) $114-$135; (400-500) $102-$158; (500-600) $91-$125; (600-700) $88-$122; and (700-800) $80-$95.
Slaughter cows: $30-$60; slaughter bulls, $50-$87; stocker cows, $40-$66; bred cows, $590-$750; pairs, $960-$1,090; horses, $250-$375.
CUERO
Feb. 26
Cattle on hand: 947
Had 144 cows and 25 bulls Friday. The packer market was much stronger as seasonal shortages coupled with unusual demand results in higher prices. It happens every year. This was first “normal” sale day in three weeks because of the severe weather conditions.
The calf market was very strong across the board. Tops were $1 to $6 higher. The market picked up right where it left off three weeks ago continuing to rise to highest level all this year.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$93.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$69; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $70-$87.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $175-$180; (300-350) $156-$173; (350-400) $153-$179; (400-450) $157-$192; (450-500) $149-$178; (500-550) $137-$160; (550-600) $137-$154; (600-700) $130-$135; (700-800) $123-$133.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $162-$186; (250-300) $153-$177; (300-350) $157-$174; (350-400) $156-$194; (400-450) $146-$188; (450-500) $146-$194; (500-600) $139-$164; (550-600) $129-$148; (600-700) $129-$150; (over 700) $115-$127.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $161-$200; (200-250) $135-$140; (250-300) $129-$160; (300-350) $134-$162; (350-400) $132-$150; (400-450) $131-$164; (450-500) $125-$167; (500-550) $123-$186; (550-600) $121-$143; (600-700) $113-$126; (over 700) $104-$117.
GONZALES
Feb. 27
Receipts: 857 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold very active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $198-$220; (300-400) $197-$200; (400-500) $167-$192; (500-600) $149-$162; (600-700) $128-$145; (700-800) $118-$122.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $151-$160; (300-400) $145-$148; (400-500) $141-$143; (500-600) $127-$138; and (600-700) $114-$122.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$57; cutters, $54-$64; canners, $23-$35; low yielding fat cows, $55-$63.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $83-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$79. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 27
Cattle on hand: 395
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $145-$195; (300-400) $145-$172; (400-500) $138-$165; (500-600) $132-$155; (600-700) $125-$138; (700 and up) $112-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$140; (300-400) $130-$165; (400-500) $125-$165; (500-600) $116-$135; (600-700) $110-$122; (700 and up) $90-$108.
Long bull yearling: $105-$112; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $850-$975, Pairs $1,100-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $56-$67, No. 2 $35-$48, and Bulls $84-$91.
Goats and other (per head): 180 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $105-$135; (50-100) $175-$280. Nannies: $160-$250. Billies: $220-$370. Sheep: $145-$225. Lambs: $125-$270. Rams: $195-$230.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 25
Cattle on hand: 386.
Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $141-$175; (300-400) $137-$171; (400-500) $143-$165; (500-600) $125-$152; (600-700) $119-$127; (700-800) $114-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$157.50; (300-400) $126-$152.50; (400-500) $126-$142; (500-600) $114-$131; (600-700) $104-$119; (700-800) $98-$106.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $800-$910; plain, $650-$750; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,060; plain, $800-$925.
Packer cows: High $65-$70; medium $53-$60; low, $29-$34.
Packer bulls: High $79-$82; medium $72-$75; low, $58-$64.
