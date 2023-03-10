EL CAMPO
March 7
Receipts: 963
Steers: (under 200) $206-$245; (200-300) $202-$263; (300-400) $200-$268; (400-500) $203-$255; (500-600) $192-$228 (600-700) $167-$210; (700 and over) $140-170.
Heifers: (under 200) $117-$235; (200-300) $186-$225; (300-400) $168-$225; (400-500) $169-$230; (500-600) $161-$208; (600-700) $155-$184; (700 and over) $159-$165.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $93-$106; lower dressing, $75-$86; thin, $35-$55.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $120-$130; low dressing, $100-$119.
Replacement cows: Bred, $700-$1,300; pairs, $1,100-$1,340.
HALLETTSVILLE
Feb. 28
Cattle on Hand: 1,358
Compared to last week: The market was steady. All weights and classes sold steady to stronger. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to strong, as well.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $68-$107; utility and fat cows, $66-$100; light weight canner cows, $48-$67; poor and weak cows, $30-48.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $112-$125; utility and cutter bulls, $95-$110; light weight canner bulls, $82-$96.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$245; (200-300) $190-$260; (300-400) $195-$260; (400-500) $190-$255; (500-600) $185-$245; (600-700) $168-$205; (700-800) $152-$180.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$240; (200-300) $160-$230; (300-400) $165-$230; (400-500) $172-$225; (500-600) $170-$217.50; (600-700) $152-$185; (700-800) $142-$175.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,050-$1,450; (medium) $825-$1,025; (good cow and calf pairs) $1,300-$1,600; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,025-$1,275.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $175-$255.
WHARTON
March 8
Receipts: 585
Steers: (200-300) $86-$284; (300-400) $90-$280; (400-500) $150-$250; (500-600) $70-$228; (600-700) $100-$219; (700 and up) $80-$192.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$252; (300-400) $70-$240; (400-500) $30-$221; (500-600) $92-$218; (600-700) $136-$195; (700 and up) $85-$169.
Stocker cows: $400-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $34-$62; (800 and up) $63-$104; packer bulls, (800 and up) $72-$127.