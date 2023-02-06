CUERO
Feb. 3
Cattle on hand: 252
Had 27 cows and 11 bulls Friday. A small run of cows and bulls sold to a higher market. Tops on packer cows was same as previous week while tops on bulls was up $5.
The calf market was higher across the board by more than $18 per head. Demand is still strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$116.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$90; light and weak, $25-$50.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $194-$218; (400-450) $190-$230; (450-500) $185-$218; (500-550) $191-$218; (550-600) $180-$210; (600-700) $175-$183; (700-800) $137-$148.
Bull Calves: (average-high)(300-350) $172-$182; (350-400) $154-$210; (400-450) $183-$224; (450-500) $205-$228; (500-600) $183-$208; (550-600) $166-$180; (600-700) $154-$180; (over 700) $128-$160.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (300-350) $164-$170; (350-400) $160-$170; (400-450) $173-$214; (450-500) $171-$191; (500-550) $166-$184; (550-600) $153-$170; (600-700) $120-$164; (over 700) $133-$155.
GONZALES
Feb. 4
Receipts: 260 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold steady to more active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2-$4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $245-$265; (300-400) $218-$235; (400-500) $197-$215; (500-600) $178-190; (600-700) $165-$175; (700-800) $151-$163.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $207-$210; (400-500) $171-$195; (500-600) $155-$168; and (600-700) $145-$150.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $56-$78; cutters, $83-90; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $78-$86.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$113; light weights and medium quality bulls, $85-$94. Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 4
Cattle on hand: 217
Feeder steer and heifer markets were steady. Feeder steers and heifers were steady. Packer cow markets sold $5 to $10 higher. Bred cows and pair market was on fire this week, and top bred cows and pairs topped out at $2,000.
Steers: (200-300) $190-$220; (300-400) $161-$218; (400-500) $179-$212; (500-600) $169-$190; (600-700) $147-$170; (700 and up) $134-$150.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$215; (300-400) $170-$184; (400-500) $152-$190; (500-600) $147-$180; (600-700) $138-$156; (700 and up) $120-$140.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$2,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $84-$94, No. 2 $42-$83, and Bulls $92-$120.
Goats and sheep on hand: 140
Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$200; (50-100) $125-$200. Nannies: $135-$225. Billies: $185-$400. Sheep: $125-$240. Lambs: $125-$200. Rams: $140-$200.