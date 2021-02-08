BEEVILLE
Feb. 5
Cattle on hand: 359
Sheep and goats: 18; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $123-$195; (300-400) $113-$175; (400-500) $106-$168; (500-600) $113-$145; (600-700) $100-$136; and (700-800) $96-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$141; (300-400) $100-$180; (400-500) $110-$141; (500-600) $90-$131; (600-700) $85-$135; and (700-800) $76-$99.
Slaughter cows: $28-$60; slaughter bulls, $36-$85; stocker cows, $50-$69; bred cows, $650-$925.
CUERO
Feb. 5
Cattle on hand: 1,535
Had 130 cows and 23 bulls Friday. The packer market continues to get stronger each week as supplies are dwindling in line with the time of year. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.
The calf market was up strongly be over $5. Continued strong grass demand an improving fat cattle market opened the door for higher prices especially on the heavier weights. The average value of a calf was up over $16 per head. A very nice day to be selling livestock.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$90.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$64; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 16 bred cows: $65-$84. Pairs (one): $750.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $164-$195; (200-249) $149-$166; (250-299) $149-$174; (300-350) $149-$192; (350-400) $157-$190; (400-450) $157-$180; (450-500) $153-$178; (500-550) $149-$168; (550-600) $137-$150; (600-700) $130-$144; (700-800) $124-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $135-$170; (250-300) $145-$194; (300-350) $156-$194; (350-400) $148-$178; (400-450) $148-$176; (450-500) $145-$174; (500-600) $138-$164; (550-600) $135-$147; (600-700) $129-$144; (over 700) $113-$128.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $149-$172; (200-250) $123-$155; (250-300) $125-$146; (300-350) $134-$150; (350-400) $133-$178; (400-450) $135-$173; (450-500) $128-$170; (500-550) $126-$172; (550-600) $123-$147; (600-700) $116-$128; (over 700) $100-$126.
GONZALES
Feb. 6
Receipts: 1,147 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher in spots. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $198-$220; (300-400) $181-$185; (400-500) $169-$178; (500-600) $143-$158; (600-700) $126-$140; (700-800) $118-$121.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $151-$160; (300-400) $144-$148; (400-500) $134-$140; (500-600) $122-$128; and (600-700) $112-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $41-$53; cutters, $54-$65; canners, $23-$35; low yielding fat cows, $55-$60.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $83-$90; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$79. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 6
Cattle on hand: 404
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $152-$180; (400-500) $150-$178; (500-600) $138-$165; (600-700) $125-$138; (700 and up) $115-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$140; (300-400) $125-$170; (400-500) $120-$145; (500-600) $118-$132; (600-700) $110-$128; (700 and up) $100-$120.
Long bull yearling: $105-$115; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$900. Packer cows: No. 1 $53-$61, No. 2 $32-$44, and Bulls $80-$90.
Goats and other (per head): 106 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$150; (50-100) $190-$260. Nannies: $185-$300. Billies: $240-$310. Sheep: $175-$240. Lambs: $125-$270. Rams: $225-$295.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 4
Cattle on hand: 642. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $149-$175; (300-400) $149-$184; (400-500) $142-$179; (500-600) $137-$164; (600-700) $124-$137; (700-800) $113-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $148-$180; (300-400) $127-$158; (400-500) $126-$156; (500-600) $117-$145; (600-700) $112-$120; (700-800) $98-$106.
Stocker pairs: good, $900-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $48-$53; low, $29-$34.
Packer bulls: High $80-$85; medium $68-$73.
