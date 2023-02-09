EL CAMPO
Feb. 7
Receipts: 613
Steers: (under 200) $200-$230; (200-300) $186-$232; (300-400) $186-$234; (400-500) $194-$236; (500-600) $186-$215 (600-700) $169-$189; (700 and over) $161-177.
Heifers: (under 200) $176-$235; (200-300) $155-$175; (300-400) $157-$193; (400-500) $165-$188; (500-600) $168-$188; (600-700) $170-$188; (700 and over) $155-$165.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $85-$99; lower dressing, $75-$84; thin, $35-$48.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $118-$123; low dressing, $90-$107.
Replacement cows: Bred, $700-$1,100; pairs, $850-$1,050.
HALLETTSVILLE
Feb. 7
Cattle on Hand: 924
Compared to last week: The market was higher. Heavier weights sold $8 to $15 higher. Demand was extremely high. Packer cows and bulls sold $8 to $10 higher.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $67-$103; utility and fat cows, $65-$98; light weight canner cows, $45-$65; poor and weak cows, $35-48.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $108-$121; utility and cutter bulls, $92-$108; light weight canner bulls, $82-$94.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200 and under) $155-$225; (200-300) $165-$245; (300-400) $178-$240; (400-500) $175-$240; (500-600) $168-$225; (600-700) $158-$190; (700-800) $150-$180.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200 and under) $142-$215; (200-300) $155-$210; (300-400) $160-$220; (400-500) $158-$198; (500-600) $148-$192; (600-700) $142-$175; (700-800) $135-$170.
WHARTON
Feb. 8
Receipts: 435
Steers: (200-300) $92-$224; (300-400) $96-$222; (400-500) $50-$224; (500-600) $60-$222; (600-700) $90-$194; (700 and up) $119-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$221; (300-400) $86-$218; (400-500) $58-$220; (500-600) $79-$187; (600-700) $100-$175.
Stocker cows: $450-$1,050; Stocker pairs: $9305-$1,150.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$57; (800 and up) $58-$89; packer bulls, (800 and up) $68-$117.