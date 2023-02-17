EL CAMPO
Feb. 14
Receipts: 942
Steers: (under 200) $194-$230; (200-300) $191-$230; (300-400) $177-$245; (400-500) $182-$245; (500-600) $188-$225 (600-700) $172-$197; (700 and over) $152-188.
Heifers: (under 200) $196-$270; (200-300) $157-$220; (300-400) $158-$218; (400-500) $163-$223; (500-600) $162-$196; (600-700) $158-$177; (700 and over) $125-$165.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $87-$98; lower dressing, $75-$86; thin, $25-$52.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $92-$116; low dressing, $62-$80.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,000-$1,400.
HALLETTSVILLE
Feb. 14
Cattle on Hand: 971
Compared to last week: The market was higher. Heavier weights sold $5 to $12 higher. Lighter sold $8 to $15 higher. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to lower.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $65-$101; utility and fat cows, $64-$95; light weight canner cows, $44-$65; poor and weak cows, $35-46.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $106-$111; utility and cutter bulls, $90-$106; light weight canner bulls, $80-$90.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$245; (200-300) $165-$247.50; (300-400) $180-$255; (400-500) $180-$250; (500-600) $174-$230; (600-700) $165-$207.50; (700-800) $152-$185.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$220; (200-300) $160-$220; (300-400) $165-$220; (400-500) $160-$215; (500-600) $158-$205; (600-700) $152-$180; (700-800) $138-$170.
Stocker cows: (Good cows and heifers) $1,050-$1,200; (medium) $850-$1,050; (medium cow and calf pairs) $1,200-$1,400.
Replacement heifers (350-750) $170-$225.
WHARTON
Feb. 8
Receipts: 435
Steers: (200-300) $92-$224; (300-400) $96-$222; (400-500) $50-$224; (500-600) $60-$222; (600-700) $90-$194; (700 and up) $119-$142.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$221; (300-400) $86-$218; (400-500) $58-$220; (500-600) $79-$187; (600-700) $100-$175.
Stocker pairs: $450-$1,050; stocker pairs: $930-$1,150.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$57; (800 and up) $58-$89; packer bulls, (800 and up) $68-$117.