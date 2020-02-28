CUERO
Feb. 28
Cattle on hand: 1,087
Had 141 cows and 21 bulls. The packer market continued to be strong in line with the season. May have been some negative tones to the adverse effects of the Coronavirus on the stock market. But the real effect on the cattle market was minimal but it was there.
The calf market is reacting in much the same way as the packer market and is suffering as a result. Most top classes are off as much as $5 while the lower grades are much cheaper. Buyer attitudes are best described as cautious in wake of the effects of the coronavirus on the stock market as well as the futures market. Most think this is a temporary situation and time will right the market back to where it should be from market fundamentals.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$91.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$66; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 19 bred cows: $80-$100.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $157-$172; (400-450) $152-$176; (450-500) $135-$156; (500-550) $136-$150; (550-600) $129-$140; (600-700) $131-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $153-$210; (250-300) $169-$188; (300-350) $152-$180; (350-400) $160-$171; (400-450) $147-$173; (450-500) $138-$168; (500-550) $133-$150; (550-600) $135-$145; (600-700) $116-$133; (over 700) $107-$124.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $156-$182; (300-350) $125-$140; (350-400) $132-$148; (400-450) $129-$148; (450-500) $127-$140; (500-550) $120-$130; (550-600) $117-$144; (600-700) $105-$140; (over 700) $112-$127.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 27
Cattle on hand: 832. Market steady compared to last week. Packers softer.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $163-$219; (300-400) $164-$223; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $136-$160; (600-700) $128-$141; (700-800) $113-$130.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $152-$170; (300-400) $146-$186; (400-500) $130-$146; (500-600) $121-$143; (600-700) $107-$123; (700-800) $107-$115.
Packer cows: High $63-$68; medium $51-$57; low, $39-$44.
Packer bulls: High $77-$82.50; medium $68-$71.
