BEEVILLE
Feb. 7
Cattle on hand: 488
Sheep and goats: 37
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $130-$202; (300-400) $137-$183; (400-500) $128-$175; (500-600) $116-$160; (600-700) $105-$153; and (700-800) $97-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $102-$145; (300-400) $110-$154; (400-500) $110-$153; (500-600) $107-$165; (600-700) $96-$127; and (700-800) $94-$120.
Slaughter cows: $30-$61; slaughter bulls, $66-$85 stocker cows, $56-$64; bred cows, $635-$1,225; pairs, $900-$1,490.
CUERO
Feb. 14
Cattle on hand: 1,037
Had 147 cows and 22 bulls. The packer market continued at the levels reached last week as both cows and bulls maintained the large increase in value attained last week. There were new highs in the packer cows.
The calf market continued its run of strong prices with all prices being steady to a couple of dollars higher. A very strong market is being felt going into the spring.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$74; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 19 bred cows: $81-$110; pairs (two): $1,000 and $1,125.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $143-$210; (300-350) $183-$203; (350-400) $170-$185; (400-450) $167-$184; (450-500) $159-$175; (500-550) $159-$177; (550-600) $151-$165; (600-700) $136-$150; (700-800) $129-$134.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $198-$250; (250-300) $180-$214; (300-350) $180-$200; (350-400) $175-$192; (400-450) $173-$184; (450-500) $158-$180; (500-550) $151-$168; (550-600) $141-$160; (600-700) $135-$146; (over 700) $123-$127.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $150-$182; (200-250) $163-$170; (250-300) $168-$174; (300-350) $165-$202; (350-400) $154-$172; (400-450) $149-$170; (450-500) $143-$171; (500-550) $134-$145; (550-600) $130-$146; (600-700) $116-$132; (over 700) $112-$127.
EDNA
Feb. 10
Receipts: 763
Steers: (200-300) $72-$200; (300-400) $20-$196; (400-500) $60-$190; (500-600) $35-$165; (600-700) $80-$155; and (700 and up) $35-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $30-$188; (300-400) $15-$182; (400-500) $120-$155; (500-600) $81-$156; (600-700) $39-$140; (700 and up) $40-$115.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$51; and (800 and up) $52-$73. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $63-$95.
EL CAMPO
Feb. 11
Receipts: 430
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $200-$230; (200-300) $175-$193; (300-400) $173-$192; (400-500) $163-$186; (500-600) $146-$166; (over 600) $128-$154.
Heifers: (under 200) $187-$225; (200-300) $157-$182; (300-400) $143-$159; (400-500) $142-$187; (500-600) $135-$156; (over 600) $123-$135.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$69; lower dressing, $45-$55; thin, $15-$25.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$90; low dressing, $69-$78.
GONZALES
Feb. 8
Receipts: 1,241 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $197-$205; (300-400) $190-$200; (400-500) $167-$185; (500-600) $145-$155; (600-700) $136-$142; (700-800) $122-$130.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $162-$168; (300-400) $152-$158; (400-500) $144-$149; (500-600) $126-$138; and (600-700) $120-$123.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$57; cutters, $61-$69; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $56-$65.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $81-$90; light weights and medium quality bulls, $72-$76. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Feb. 11
Cattle on Hand: 1,010
Week ago: 1,528; Year ago: 802
Compared to last week: The market this week was steady in most areas but a little weakness in a few ares. Average of all calves sold was $1 lower than last week. Better quality classes seeing best demand.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher on about 160 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$71; utility and fat cows, $51-$71; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $24-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $86-$97; utility and cutter bulls, $74-$86; light weight canner bulls, $65-$75.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $174-$210; (200-300) $168-$200; (300-400) $164-$195; (400-500) $152-$185; (500-600) $140-$172.50; (600-700) $132-$157.50;(700-800) $115-$136.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $158-$204; (200-300) $138-$177.50; (300-400) $134-$172.50; (400-500) $132-$165; (500-600) $126-$147.50; (600-700) $115-$131; (700-800) $110-$121.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $140-$200.
KARNES CITY
Feb. 8
Cattle on hand: 428
Market was steady on quality calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$190; (300-400) $165-$200; (400-500) $160-$185; (500-600) $145-$175; (600-700) $135-$150; (700 and up) $125-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$145; (300-400) $145-$170; (400-500) $148-$155; (500-600) $130-$145; (600-700) $120-$125; (700 and up) $105-$110.
Long bull yearling: $105-$115. Long heifer yearling: $90-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$925, pairs $925-$1,050; packer cows: No. 1 $55-$69, No. 2 $35-$45, and bulls $75-$82.
Goats and other (per head): 76 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$135; (50-100) $135-$190. Nannies: $135-$200. Billies: $165-$340. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $135-$220.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 13
Cattle on hand: 267. Market a touch stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (300-400) $165-$202; (400-500) $152-$190; (500-600) $147-$161; (600-700) $129-$153; (700-800) $111-$127.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $153-$160; (300-400) $146-$184; (400-500) $135-$158; (500-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $118-$130; (700-800) $106-$125.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,025-$1,175; plain, $670-$700; pairs. Stocker pairs: good, $1,175-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $58-$63; medium $47-$52; low, $25-$36.
Packer bulls: High $87-$92; medium $79-$83 .
NIXON
Feb. 10
Volume: 1,073; cows: 202; bulls: 21
Steers: (200-300) $150-$197; (300-400) $151-$198; (400-500) $145-$198; (500-600) $134-$167; (600-700) $123-$146; (700-800) $118-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $122-$168; (300-400) $130-$173; (400-500) $121-$165; (500-600) $115-$157; (600-700) $107-$126; (700-800) $101-$122.
Slaughter cows: $25-$70; slaughter bulls, $70-$96; stocker cows, $400-$850; pairs, $380-$1,110.
WHARTON
Feb. 12
Receipts: 506
Steers: (200-300) $46-$185; (300-400) $42-$185; (400-500) $30-$172; (500-600) $47-$162; (600-700) $22-$147; (700 and up) $40-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $55-$180; (300-400) $55-$177; (400-500) $25-$164; (500-600) $70-$147; (600-700) $87-$145; (700 and up) $80-$113.
Stocker cows, $310-$1,050; pairs, $650-$1,075.
Packer cows: (600-800) $31-$48; (800 and up) $47-$64; packer bulls, (800 and up) $63-$90.
