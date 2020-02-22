Editor’s Note: To give our readers more current market information, we have begun publishing the Livestock Market Reports daily as we receive them. The reports appear on the Markets page near the stocks of local interest chart.
CUERO
Feb. 21
Cattle on hand: 784
Had 119 cows and 16 bulls. The packer market remained fairly steady with the last couple weeks.
The calf market is maintaining and is steady with last week’s prices. Shorter supply here due to the weather Thursday, but it’s a good solid market and what was here sold well.
Packer bulls: All weights, $50-$92.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $49-$74; light and weak, $22-$37.
Palpated: 10 bred cows: $64-$78.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $152; (250-299) $169-$204; (300-350) $151-$188; (350-400) $165-$200; (400-450) $159-$186; (450-500) $163-$196; (500-550) $148-$178; (550-600) $147-$161; (600-700) $138-$152; (700-800) $125-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $175-$200; (250-300) $166-$202; (300-350) $179-$208; (350-400) $169-$189; (400-450) $166-$188; (450-500) $159-$192; (500-550) $151-$171; (550-600) $143-$154; (600-700) $130-$151; (over 700) $117-$133.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $191-$208; (200-250) $157-$174; (250-300) $158-$176; (300-350) $150-$172; (350-400) $146-$167; (400-450) $146-$192; (450-500) $143-$182; (500-550) $135-$154; (550-600) $132-$147; (600-700) $121-$140; (over 700) $114-$123.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 20
Cattle on hand: 490. Market stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $174-$210; (300-400) $172-$208; (400-500) $164-$187; (500-600) $152-$161; (600-700) $137-$151; (700-800) $123-$130.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $161-$197.50; (300-400) $151-$210; (400-500) $143-$230; (500-600) $132-$153; (600-700) $118-$142; (700-800) $114-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $825-$910; plain, $500-$560; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $990-$1,035.
Packer cows: High $68-$72; medium $57-$63; low, $25-$36.
Packer bulls: High $81-$88; medium $74-$77.
