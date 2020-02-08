BEEVILLE
Jan. 31
Cattle on hand: 407
Sheep and goats: 7; horses: 3
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $137-$207; (300-400) $128-$207; (400-500) $126-$182; (500-600) $121-$158; (600-700) $109-$147; and (700-800) $96-$138.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$152; (300-400) $117-$192; (400-500) $109-$153; (500-600) $103-$142; (600-700) $97-$128; and (700-800) $80-$110.
Slaughter cows: $25-$69; slaughter bulls, $51-$84; stocker cows, $40-$85; bred cows, $680-$1,150; horses, $110-$250.
CUERO
Feb. 7
Cattle on hand: 1,112
Had 125 cows and 20 bulls. The packer market continued at the levels reached last week as both cows and bulls maintained the large increase in value attained last week.
The calf market was as high as last week in heavier calves. The lighter weight calves settled back somewhat after reaching unusual highs last week. The market was very active across the board. Another good day to be selling.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$93.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$68; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 25 bred cows: $71-$90; pairs (four): $520 and $850.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $177-$197; (300-350) $176-$192; (350-400) $164-$192; (400-450) $166-$171; (450-500) $151-$162; (500-550) $151-$164; (550-600) $142-$158; (600-700) $130-$144; (700-800) $120-$144.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $177-$194; (250-300) $181-$193; (300-350) $177-$192; (350-400) $169-$195; (400-450) $169-$185; (450-500) $156-$174; (500-550) $146-$161; (550-600) $135-$159; (600-700) $128-$142; (over 700) $109-$126.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $177-$195; (200-250) $139-$150; (250-300) $139-$186; (300-350) $149-$180; (350-400) $143-$170; (400-450) $143-$160; (450-500) $137-$150; (500-550) $127-$145; (550-600) $129-$137; (600-700) $112-$134; (over 700) $105-$117.
EDNA
Feb. 3
Receipts: 887
Steers: (200-300) $50-$205; (300-400) $130-$206; (400-500) $70-$190; (500-600) $105-$168; (600-700) $116-$157; and (700 and up) $56-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $90-$195; (300-400) $76-$203; (400-500) $80-$178; (500-600) $102-$151; (600-700) $105-$138; (700 and up) $88-$124.
Packer cows: (600-800) $24-$47; and (800 and up) $48-$63. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $57-$88.
EL CAMPO
Feb. 4
Receipts: 578
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady. Cows and bulls were steady to $1 lower.
Steers: (under 200) $210-$225; (200-300) $172-$188; (300-400) $171-$205; (400-500) $160-$196; (500-600) $148-$166; (over 600) $136-$158.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$250; (200-300) $171-$220; (300-400) $143-$180; (400-500) $144-$175; (500-600) $137-$155; (over 600) $127-$144.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $55-$68; lower dressing, $44-$52; thin, $15-$30.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$90; low dressing, $60-$70.
GONZALES
Feb. 1
Receipts: 1,263 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold fully steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$217; (300-400) $195-$205; (400-500) $170-$185; (500-600) $150-$158; (600-700) $137-$147; (700-800) $124-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $160-$168; (300-400) $148-$158; (400-500) $144-$147; (500-600) $130-$138; and (600-700) $120-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$57; cutters, $61-$69; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $56-$65.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $79-$89; light weights and medium quality bulls, $71-$76. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Feb. 4
Cattle on Hand: 1,528
Week ago: 1,326; Year ago: 935
Compared to last week: The market was a little softer this week. Better quality calves sold steady to $3 lower in most weight brackets. No. 2 and plainer types sold $2 to $4 lower. Demand very good. Lower fat and futures markets were main causes.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher on about 300 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $51-$69; utility and fat cows, $50-$68; light weight canner cows, $39-$50; poor and weak cows, $22-$39.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $83-$93; utility and cutter bulls, $72-$84; light weight canner bulls, $62-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $175-$215.50; (200-300) $170-$215; (300-400) $166-$210; (400-500) $154-$192; (500-600) $140-$172; (600-700) $132-$157.50;(700-800) $118-$140.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $160-$200; (200-300) $140-$182.50; (300-400) $138-$177.50; (400-500) $136-$165; (500-600) $128-$152.50; (600-700) $122-$137.50; (700-800) $115-$126.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$190.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $850-$1,000; medium $650-$825; cows and calf pairs: good $1,025-$1,225; medium $825-$925.
KARNES CITY
Auction report not available.
KARNES COUNTY
Feb. 6
Cattle on hand: 344. Market softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $181-$200; (300-400) $173-$205; (400-500) $156-$185; (500-600) $136-$158; (600-700) $131-$154; (700-800) $122-$130.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $163-$185; (300-400) $156-$175; (400-500) $149-$190; (500-600) $135-$175; (600-700) $103-$135; (700-800) $104-$115.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $500-$650; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $750-$900.
Packer cows: High $58-$63; medium $49-$54; low, $25-$36.
Packer bulls: High $78-$81; medium $69-$74.
NIXON
Feb. 3
Volume: 1,037; cows: 117; bulls: 13
Steers: (200-300) $145-$210; (300-400) $153-$203; (400-500) $140-$185; (500-600) $130-$171; (600-700) $118-$145; (700-800) $102-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $115-$158; (300-400) $126-$162; (400-500) $122-$153; (500-600) $115-$141; (600-700) $108-$129; (700-800) $100-$118.
Slaughter cows: $25-$81; slaughter bulls, $70-$85; stocker cows, $450-$950.
WHARTON
Feb. 5
Receipts: 862
Steers: (200-300) $39-$201; (300-400) $30-$218; (400-500) $30-$180; (500-600) $45-$163; (600-700) $72-$156; (700 and up) $50-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $30-$190; (300-400) $30-$188; (400-500) $39-$200; (500-600) $60-$159; (600-700) $80-$132; (700 and up) $70-$113.
Stocker cows: $600-$850; pairs, $900-$1,175.
Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$47; (800 and up) $48-$61; packer bulls, (800 and up) $63-$82.
