EL CAMPO
Jan. 10
Receipts: 2,061
Steers: (200-300) $187-$270; (300-400) $180-$250; (400-500) $181-$237; (500-600) $175-$213; (600-700) $161-$190; (700 and over) $149-174.
Heifers: (200-300) $161-$280; (300-400) $152-$215; (400-500) $154-$225; (500-600) $155-$200; (600-700) $151-$185; (700 and over) $130-$1.55.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $75-$90; lower dressing, $52-$74; thin, $25-$51.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $101-$116; low dressing, $72-$100.
Replacement cows: Bred, $800-$1,200; pairs, $900-$1,275
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 10
Cattle on Hand: 1,740
Compared to last week: The market started was higher. Demand was strong.
Packer cows and bulls sold $6 higher on approximately 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $57-$85; utility and fat cows, $55-$84; light weight canner cows, $35-$55; poor and weak cows, $15-35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $101-$108; utility and cutter bulls, $88-$100; light weight canner bulls, $70-$87.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $165-$255; (200-300) $180-$275; (300-400) $182-$270; (400-500) $180-$247.50; (500-600) $172-$215; (600-700) $158-$190; (700-800) $148-$170.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$240; (200-300) $155-$235; (300-400) $160-$225; (400-500) $155-$210; (500-600) $152-$185; (600-700) $145-$170; (700-800) $130-$158.
WHARTON
Jan. 11
Receipts: 1,156
Steers: (200-300) $80-$274; (300-400) $62-$256; (400-500) $23-$242; (500-600) $80-$214; (600-700) $50-$200; (700 and up) $79-$168.
Heifers: (200-300) $80-$210; (300-400) $16-$232; (400-500) $80-$208; (500-600) $90-$183; (600-700) $86-$172; (700 and up) $50-$159.
Stocker cows: $700-$1,150; stocker pairs, $490-$1,250.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$54; (800 and up) $55-$80; packer bulls, (800 and up) $47-$122.