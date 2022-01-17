BEEVILLE
Jan. 14
Cattle on hand: 598
Sheep and goats: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $134-$205; (300-400) $139-$202; (400-500) $129-$186; (500-600) $117-$169; (600-700) $119-$161; and (700-800) $104-$145.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$164; (300-400) $122-$195; (400-500) $120-$184; (500-600) $111-$148; (600-700) $102-$136; and (700-800) $100-$120.
Slaughter cows: $29-$75; slaughter bulls, $65-$100; stocker cows, $75-$96; bred cows, $525-$960; pairs, $850-$1,100.
CUERO
Jan. 14
Cattle on hand: 2,173
Had 217 cows and 24 bulls Friday. The market was much higher. As both packer cows and bulls were much higher than last sale. Top packer cows were at $76 while top bulls were up to $103.
The calf market was higher once again particularly on the heavier weights. Virtually all classes recorded new highs for the year. Overall averages were at same price but heavier weights resulted in calves averaging over $15 per head more money. It was a very active and strong demand market all day.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$103.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$76; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 39 bred cows: $875-$1,000. Pairs (eight): $1,200-$1,475.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $137.50-$185; (200-249) $145-$200; (250-299) $155-$192; (300-350) $167-$216; (350-400) $141-$190; (400-450) $162-$188; (450-500) $157-$186; (500-550) $147-$179; (550-600) $148-$175; (600-700) $145-$167; (700-800) $134-$154.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $137-$170; (250-300) $165-$212.50; (300-350) $160-$228; (350-400) $155-$218; (400-450) $160-$202; (450-500) $158-$187; (500-600) $155-$181; (550-600) $147-$174; (600-700) $138-$167; (over 700) $118-$141.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $129-$180; (200-250) $130-$170; (250-300) $136-$160; (300-350) $134-$166; (350-400) $134-$180; (400-450) $138-$190; (450-500) $138-$178; (500-550) $136-$170; (550-600) $132-$200; (600-700) $122-$163; (over 700) $101-$145.
GONZALES
Jan. 15
Receipts: 1,756 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady to $2 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $210-$220; (300-400) $180-$220; (400-500) $187-$190; (500-600) $167-$182; (600-700) $144-$164; (700-800) $138-$142.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $162-$167; (300-400) $152-$158; (400-500) $147-$149; (500-600) $142-$145; and (600-700) $126-$138.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $51-$64; cutters, $67-$72; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $58-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$87. Stocker cows, $600-$1,200. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 13
Cattle on hand: 795. Market was stronger compared to last week. Packers were steady.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $176-$214; (300-400) $163-$201; (400-500) $157-$193; (500-600) $147-$181; (600-700) $137-$166; (700-800) $131-$147.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $141-$197; (300-400) $144-$190; (400-500) $139-$178; (500-600) $135-$177; (600-700) $124-$153; (700-800) $107-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $910.
Packer cows: High $65-$71; medium $49-$54; low, $34-$40.
Packer bulls: High $86-$90; medium $80-$83.
