BEEVILLE
Jan. 13
Cattle on hand: 799
Sheep and goats: 6
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $131-$240(300-400) $137-$250; (400-500) $120-$210; (500-600) $134-$193; (600-700) $131-$199; and (700-800) $124-$175.
Heifers: (200-300) $101-$200; (300-400) $119-$200; (400-500) $121-$195; (500-600) $120-$178; (600-700) $124-$189; and (700-800) $106-$148.
Slaughter cows: $34-$77; slaughter bulls, $70-$108; horses, $350.
CUERO
Jan. 13
Cattle on hand: 1,967
Had 177 cows and 44 bulls Friday. A good run of cows and bulls sold to a steady market. Tops on packer cows was up $12 over last year while tops on bulls was up $5.
The calf market was consistent. Demand is still strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$120.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$80; light and weak, $15-$47.
Palpated: 6: $85-$111.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $213.50-$250; (250-299) $196-$260; (300-350) $208-$244; (350-400) $210-$252; (400-450) $193-$244; (450-500) $184-$220; (500-550) $171-$209; (550-600) $171-$202; (600-700) $164-$194; (700-800) $153-$161.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $173-$225; (250-300) $192-$255; (300-350) $205-$254; (350-400) $203-$250; (400-450) $186-$242; (450-500) $183-$224; (500-600) $170-$200; (550-600) $166-$201; (600-700) $155-$178; (over 700) $145-$174.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $169-$198; (200-250) $153-$200; (250-300) $146-$196; (300-350) $168-$226; (350-400) $172-$242; (400-450) $168-$222; (450-500) $162-$216; (500-550) $155-$180; (550-600) $152-$188; (600-700) $149-$170; (over 700) $134-$155.
GONZALES
Jan. 14
Receipts: 1,467 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold $4 to $8 lower. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $261-$265; (300-400) $225-$255; (400-500) $200-$230; (500-600) $191-$195; (600-700) $168-$180; (700-800) $151-$165.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $207-$210; (400-500) $175-$205; (500-600) $155-$170; and (600-700) $145-$150.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$69; cutters, $74-$79; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $74-$77.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$110; light weights and medium quality bulls, $85-$94. Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 14
Cattle on hand: 788
Feeder steer and heifer markets were steady. Overall the market was steady and active on all weight classes. Packer cow markets were steady to a few dollars cheaper. The highest yielding bull was $111.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$230; (300-400) $186-$250; (400-500) $172-$220; (500-600) $166-$215; (600-700) $153-$179; (700 and up) $140-$160.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$215; (300-400) $163-$220; (400-500) $154-$208; (500-600) $143-$186; (600-700) $136-$160; (700 and up) $123-$148.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $900-$1,300; pairs, $1,200-$1,525; Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$85, No. 2 $30-$64, and Bulls $80-$111.
Goats and sheep on hand: 107
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$200; (50-100) $150-$220. Nannies: $125-$225. Billies: $175-$250. Sheep: $100-$175. Lambs: $125-$200. Rams: $200-$425.