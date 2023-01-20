EL CAMPO
Jan. 17
Receipts: 1,564
Steers: (under 200) $154-$205; (200-300) $170-$230; (300-400) $182-$238; (400-500) $179-$215; (500-600) $166-$200 (600-700) $152-$190; (700 and over) $136-176.
Heifers: (under 200) $138-$195; (200-300) $152-$230; (300-400) $153-$215; (400-500) $152-$210; (500-600) $153-$192; (600-700) $158-$185; (700 and over) $129-$1.50.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $69-$82; lower dressing, $52-$68; thin, $25-$51.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $97-$113; low dressing, $73-$90.
Replacement cows: Bred, $900-$1,100; pairs, $1,000-$1,200
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 17
Cattle on Hand: 2,199
Compared to last week: The market was a little lower. Heavier weights sold mostly steady to $3 lower. Lighter weights were less due to dry conditions. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $56-$84; utility and fat cows, $54-$82; light weight canner cows, $34-$55; poor and weak cows, $15-35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $101-$108; utility and cutter bulls, $90-$101; light weight canner bulls, $72-$88.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $170-$255; (200-300) $175-$270; (300-400) $185-$265; (400-500) $176-$230; (500-600) $165-$200; (600-700) $155-$190; (700-800) $148-$165.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$230; (200-300) $155-$220; (300-400) $155-$215; (400-500) $150-$205; (500-600) $145-$177.50; (600-700) $140-$165; (700-800) $130-$155.