BEEVILLE
Jan. 21
Cattle on hand: 300
Horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $134-$205; (300-400) $130-$203; (400-500) $125-$169; (500-600) $120-$161; (600-700) $115-$148; and (700-800) $112-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$145; (300-400) $120-$155; (400-500) $118-$161; (500-600) $107-$140; (600-700) $101-$137; and (700-800) $89-$115.
Slaughter cows: $28-$74; slaughter bulls, $85-$102; bred cows, $950-$1,025; pairs, $875-$1,090; horses, $290.
CUERO
Jan. 21
Cattle on hand: 709
Had 75 cows and 9 bulls Friday. Short run of cattle due to cold weather. What sold was in line with last week's big rise in prices.
The calf market was remarkably consistent with the big gains seen last week. With such a small run the buyers were still here needing cattle. This resulted in a very active strong market. Overall average per head was up over $16 a head. Overall quality was high.
Packer bulls: All weights, $71-$99.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $48-$76; light and weak, $15-$40.
Palpated: 15 bred cows: $72-$79.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $165-$220; (300-350) $176-$222; (350-400) $166-$180; (400-450) $159-$176; (450-500) $164-$173; (500-550) $151-$173; (550-600) $151-$159; (600-700) $134-$160; (700-800) $142-$148.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $196-$212; (300-350) $170-$226; (350-400) $160-$204; (400-450) $155-$176; (450-500) $151-$177; (500-600) $150-$162; (550-600) $144-$160; (600-700) $132-$155; (over 700) $129-$144.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (250-300) $149-$166; (300-350) $137-$175; (350-400) $137-$172; (400-450) $143-$177; (450-500) $140-$170; (500-550) $137-$151; (550-600) $135-$150; (600-700) $124-$134; (over 700) $110-$145.
GONZALES
Jan. 22
Receipts: 629 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $200-$215; (300-400) $185-$210; (400-500) $177-$180; (500-600) $163-$176; (600-700) $145-$160; (700-800) $138-$141.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $162-$167; (300-400) $152-$158; (400-500) $145-$149; (500-600) $141-$144; and (600-700) $122-$133.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $49-$64; cutters, $67-$74; canners, $32-$44; high yielding fat cows, $62-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$94; light weights and medium quality bulls, $76-$87. Stocker cows, $600-$1,200. Pairs, $750-$1,300.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 22
Cattle on hand: 147
Market was very strong on calves. Replacement cattle was high.
Steers: (200-300) $165-$210; (300-400) $155-$200; (400-500) $155-$175; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $136-$152; (700 and up) $128-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$155; (300-400) $140-$160; (400-500) $140-$160; (500-600) $135-$145; (600-700) $128-$135; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $125-$136; Long heifer yearling: $105-$110.
Packer cows: No. 1 $66-$75, No. 2 $48-$58, and Bulls $88-$95.
Goats and other (per head): 100 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $145-$260; (50-100) $250-$315. Nannies: $215-$490. Billies: $260-$345. Sheep: $175-$225. Lambs: $185-$250. Rams: $260-$360.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 20
Cattle on hand: 886. Market was steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $164-$217; (300-400) $164-$210; (400-500) $151-$195; (500-600) $145-$174; (600-700) $141-$166; (700-800) $132-$149.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $138-$204; (300-400) $136-$170; (400-500) $136-$173; (500-600) $131-$168; (600-700) $124-$147; (700-800) $112-$128.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $850-$1,000. Stocker pairs: good, $900-$1,335.
Packer cows: High $70-$77; medium $57-$63; low, $34-$40.
Packer bulls: High $93-$100; medium $84-$88.
