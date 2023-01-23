BEEVILLE
Jan. 20
Cattle on hand: 681
Sheep and goats: 4
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $193-$275; (300-400) $162-$255; (400-500) $137-$198; (500-600) $129-$191; (600-700) $124-$169; and (700-800) $117-$160.
Heifers: (200-300) $170-$225; (300-400) $134-$230; (400-500) $128-$185; (500-600) $122-$166; (600-700) $114-$159; and (700-800) $108-$139.
Slaughter cows: $32-$81; slaughter bulls, $67-$104; stocker cows, $60-$91; bred cows, $535-$875; pairs, $1,000.
CUERO
Jan. 20
Cattle on hand: 2,133
Had 302 cows and 31 bulls Friday. A large run of cows and bulls sold mostly to a higher market. Tops on packer cows was up $6 over last week while tops on bulls was unchanged.
The calf market was consistent. Demand is still strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$110.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$86; light and weak, $15-$47.
Palpated: 15; $85-$117.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $197-$256; (250-299) $178-$234; (300-350) $188-$248; (350-400) $199-$236; (400-450) $181-$224; (450-500) $175-$230; (500-550) $172-$206; (550-600) $162-$195; (600-700) $155-$192; (700-800) $143-$159.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $153-$272.50; (250-300) $168-$266; (300-350) $187-$240; (350-400) $177-$234; (400-450) $178-$230; (450-500) $169-$210; (500-600) $165-$200; (550-600) $159-$192; (600-700) $149-$176; (over 700) $127-$164.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $118-$150; (200-250) $183-$244; (250-300) $148-$200; (300-350) $160-$240; (350-400) $169-$234; (400-450) $164-$214; (450-500) $156-$200; (500-550) $151-$190; (550-600) $150-$174; (600-700) $145-$161; (over 700) $129-$158.
GONZALES
Jan. 21
Receipts: 1,065 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady with a weaker undertone. Packer cows and bulls sold $1-$3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $245-$265; (300-400) $218-$235; (400-500) $197-$215; (500-600) $183-$190; (600-700) $165-$175; (700-800) $151-$163.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $207-$210; (400-500) $171-$195; (500-600) $155-$168; and (600-700) $145-$150.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $56-$73; cutters, $78-$84; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $75-$78.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$113; light weights and medium quality bulls, $85-$94. Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.