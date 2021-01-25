BEEVILLE
Jan. 22
Cattle on hand: 373
Sheep and goats: 1; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $143-$188; (300-400) $125-$191; (400-500) $113-$171; (500-600) $105-$150; (600-700) $100-$131; and (700-800) $81-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $131-$190; (300-400) $106-$143; (400-500) $112-$142; (500-600) $90-$131; (600-700) $87-$119; and (700-800) $72-$105.
Slaughter cows: $30-$57; slaughter bulls, $65-$85; stocker cows, $40-$86; bred cows, $450-$790.
CUERO
Jan. 22
Cattle on hand: 1,671
Had 189 cows and 19 bulls Friday. The packer market was stronger in line with the seasonal increases that occur this time of year into spring and summer. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.
The calf market was slightly higher after last week’s big rise. The overall average was up 25 cents with some middle classes up as much at $15 as grass demand is really kicking the market up to the highest levels since March 2020. Lower qualities continue to be heavily discounted. Despite that there were new tops for virtually every class of calves.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$60; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 16 bred cows: $70-$86. Pairs: (two) $1,125.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $220-$230; (200-249) $194-$212; (250-299) $174-$213; (300-350) $175-$208; (350-400) $155-$212; (400-450) $148-$200; (450-500) $147-$178; (500-550) $143-$166; (550-600) $136-$154; (600-700) $115-$133; (700-800) $113-$126.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $173-$200; (250-300) $157-$219; (300-350) $152-$208; (350-400) $158-$204; (400-450) $140-$188; (450-500) $147-$172; (500-600) $121-$165; (550-600) $122-$146; (600-700) $120-$136; (over 700) $108-$135.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $166-$210; (200-250) $163-$208; (250-300) $149-$178; (300-350) $134-$170; (350-400) $135-$165; (400-450) $133-$175; (450-500) $126-$160; (500-550) $123-$142; (550-600) $119-$140; (600-700) $113-$128; (over 700) $103-$119.
GONZALES
Jan. 23
Receipts: 1,239 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher in spots. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $185-$205; (400-500) $165-$180; (500-600) $138-$155; (600-700) $131-$134; (700-800) $123-$127.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $145-$150; (300-400) $135-$140; (400-500) $130-$134; (500-600) $124-$126; and (600-700) $115-$118.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$46; cutters, $45-$57; canners, $20-$32; low yielding fat cows, $55-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$77. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 23
Cattle on hand: 643
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $140-$185; (300-400) $150-$182; (400-500) $150-$178; (500-600) $138-$172; (600-700) $125-$155; (700 and up) $115-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $130-$175; (400-500) $130-$150; (500-600) $125-$165; (600-700) $115-$125; (700 and up) $95-$115.
Long bull yearling: $105-$120; Long heifer yearling: $88-$108.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$875. Packer cows: No. 1 $44-$56, No. 2 $24-$38, and Bulls $78-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 190 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$140; (50-100) $180-$225. Nannies: $165-$275. Billies: $210-$270. Sheep: $165-$240. Lambs: $150-$235. Rams: $185-$275.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 21
Cattle on hand: 417. Market was steady/stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $139-$170; (300-400) $143-$175; (400-500) $137-$170; (500-600) $132-$155; (600-700) $112-$141; (700-800) $107-$119.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $127-$155; (300-400) $137-$152; (400-500) $130-$170; (500-600) $115-$175; (600-700) $103-$120.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $600-$900.
Packer cows: High $47-$55; medium $38-$42; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $76-$82; medium $67-$70.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.