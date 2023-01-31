BEEVILLE
Jan. 27
Cattle on hand: 340
Sheep and goats: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$215 (300-400) $155-$215; (400-500) $150-$211; (500-600) $131-$192; (600-700) $131-$176; and (700-800) $138-$170.
Heifers: (200-300) $180-$215; (300-400) $142-$185; (400-500) $140-$200; (500-600) $131-$179; (600-700) $123-$164; and (700-800) $116-$157.
Slaughter cows: $32-$86; slaughter bulls, $84-$106; stocker cows, $57-$88; bred cows, $650-$810; pairs, $860-$1,190.
CUERO
Jan. 27
Cattle on hand: 1,076
Had 140 cows and 17 bulls Friday. A small run of cows and bulls sold to a steady market. Tops on packer cows was up $4 over last year while tops on bulls was up $1.
The calf market was higher. Demand is still strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$111.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$90; light and weak, $25-$50.
Palpated: 29 bred, $80-$90.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $191-$200; (250-299) $201-$220; (300-350) $189-$218; (350-400) $200-$224; (400-450) $192-$218; (450-500) $178-$209; (500-550) $178-$205; (550-600) $165-$193; (600-700) $157-$181; (700-800) $149-$161.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $174-$200; (250-300) $174-$216; (300-350) $177-$222; (350-400) $174-$206; (400-450) $184-$211; (450-500) $171-$210; (500-600) $160-$182; (550-600) $160-$182; (600-700) $150-$171; (over 700) $138-$160.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $139-$174; (200-250) $167-$192; (250-300) $154-$212; (300-350) $169-$216; (350-400) $162-$204; (400-450) $170-$212; (450-500) $169-$202; (500-550) $162-$186; (550-600) $156-$206; (600-700) $148-$165; (over 700) $133-$165.
GONZALES
Jan. 28
Receipts: 880 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold steady to more active. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2-$4 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $245-$265; (300-400) $218-$235; (400-500) $197-$215; (500-600) $1-$78-190; (600-700) $165-$175; (700-800) $151-$163.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $207-$210; (400-500) $171-$195; (500-600) $155-$168; and (600-700) $145-$150.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $56-$78; cutters, $83-90; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $78-$86.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$113; light weights and medium quality bulls, $85-$94. Stocker cows, $750-$1,150. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 21
Cattle on hand: 408
Feeder steer and heifer markets were steady. Overall the market was steady and a few dollars cheaper on some classes. Packer cow markets were steady to a few dollars cheaper.
Steers: (200-300) $164-$225; (300-400) $180-$235; (400-500) $170-$210; (500-600) $162-$195; (600-700) $145-$168; (700 and up) $129-$140.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$215; (300-400) $163-$220; (400-500) $154-$190; (500-600) $152-$160; (600-700) $136-$162; (700 and up) $120-$140.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $68-$81, No. 2 $30-$67, and Bulls $85-$110.
Goats and sheep on hand: 150
Kid goats: (25-50) $125-$200; (50-100) $125-$275. Nannies: $130-$240. Billies: $175-$250. Sheep: $100-$175. Lambs: $125-$200. Rams: $150-$225.