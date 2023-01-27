EL CAMPO
Jan. 24
Receipts: 956
Steers: (under 200) $152-$205; (200-300) $182-$235; (300-400) $193-$245; (400-500) $187-$225; (500-600) $180-$200 (600-700) $162-$190; (700 and over) $148-180.
Heifers: (under 200) $140-$200; (200-300) $183-$220; (300-400) $153-$250; (400-500) $158-$200; (500-600) $154-$199; (600-700) $148-$180; (700 and over) $125-$1.70.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $76-$90; lower dressing, $55-$75; thin, $25-$54.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $100-$112; low dressing, $94-$110.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,125-$1,425; pairs, $1,065-$1,325
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 24
Cattle on Hand: 1,218
Compared to last week: The market was strong. Heavier weights sold mostly steady to higher. Lighter weights sold steady to a little less. Packer cows and bulls sold $3-$4 higher.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $58-$88; utility and fat cows, $56-$82; light weight canner cows, $35-$55; poor and weak cows, $15-35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $102-$111; utility and cutter bulls, $90-$102; light weight canner bulls, $74-$90.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $155-$240; (200-300) $175-$240; (300-400) $172-$230; (400-500) $170-$225; (500-600) $168-$215; (600-700) $155-$192.50; (700-800) $146-$165.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$220; (200-300) $150-$215; (300-400) $155-$205; (400-500) $150-$200; (500-600) $148-$175; (600-700) $142-$165; (700-800) $130-$155.
WHARTON
Jan. 25
Receipts: 352
Steers: (200-300) $76-$204; (300-400) $70-$228; (400-500) $80-$220; (500-600) $48-$194; (600-700) $53-$182; (700 and up) $50-$154.
Heifers: (200-300) $46-$170; (300-400) $82-$200; (400-500) $62-$216; (500-600) $50-$188; (600-700) $52-$163; (700 and up) $80-$152.
Packer cows: (600-800) $28-$52; (800 and up) $53-$88; packer bulls, (800 and up) $61-$118.