BEEVILLE
Jan. 29
Cattle on hand: 293
Sheep and goats: 6; horses:
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $158-$190; (300-400) $127-$180; (400-500) $113-$165; (500-600) $113-$157; (600-700) $101-$142; and (700-800) $100-$117.
Heifers: (200-300) $139-$163; (300-400) $118-$170; (400-500) $116-$142; (500-600) $98-$135; (600-700) $89-$121; and (700-800) $74-$107.
Slaughter cows: $25-$62; slaughter bulls, $45-$82; stocker cows, $51-$81; bred cows, $560-$925; pairs, $635-$935.
CUERO
Jan. 29
Cattle on hand: 1,357
Had 99 cows and 25 bulls Friday. The packer market continues to get stronger each week as supplies are dwindling in line with the time of year. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.
The calf market was once again very strong with good demand for all classes. May not be many new tops but overall value per head is unchanged. Weights are heavier this week and as a result the average price is not as high due to the additional weight of about six pounds per head. Some pull back occurred in lighter weights after three consecutive weeks of higher sometimes abnormally higher prices. Bottom line is all classes are selling essentially at same levels.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$92.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$60; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $71-$94.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $156-$170; (250-299) $173-$206; (300-350) $157-$192; (350-400) $157-$192; (400-450) $156-$175; (450-500) $147-$172; (500-550) $139-$165; (550-600) $130-$152; (600-700) $126-$138; (700-800) $112-$129.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $145-$188; (250-300) $146-$200; (300-350) $161-$206; (350-400) $153-$210; (400-450) $151-$183; (450-500) $141-$174; (500-600) $136-$172; (550-600) $129-$140; (600-700) $121-$134; (over 700) $111-$130.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $158-$182; (200-250) $142-$170; (250-300) $143-$170; (300-350) $132-$165; (350-400) $135-$170; (400-450) $125-$155; (450-500) $125-$159; (500-550) $121-$135; (550-600) $119-$140; (600-700) $113-$142; (over 700) $100-$119.
GONZALES
Jan. 30
Receipts: 1,207 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $215-$220; (300-400) $195-$205; (400-500) $165-$185; (500-600) $142-$155; (600-700) $124-$134; (700-800) $118-$120.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $152-$160; (300-400) $144-$150; (400-500) $134-$140; (500-600) $122-$127; and (600-700) $110-$116.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $38-$51; cutters, $48-$64; canners, $20-$32; low yielding fat cows, $55-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $83-$91; light weights and medium quality bulls, $68-$77. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 30
Cattle on hand: 370
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$185; (300-400) $152-$176; (400-500) $146-$170; (500-600) $135-$158; (600-700) $120-$135; (700 and up) $115-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$140; (300-400) $130-$155; (400-500) $125-$150; (500-600) $120-$135; (600-700) $115-$120; (700 and up) $90-$115.
Long bull yearling: $105-$120; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$900, Pairs $900-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $51-$60, No. 2 $28-$44, and Bulls $82-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 108 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$135; (50-100) $180-$250. Nannies: $165-$225. Billies: $210-$260. Sheep: $165-$240. Lambs: $125-$155. Rams: $200-$330.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 28
Cattle on hand: 775. Market was stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $157-$182.50; (300-400) $158-$193; (400-500) $145-$175; (500-600) $135-$164; (600-700) $121-$138; (700-800) $110-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $147-$165; (300-400) $129-$169; (400-500) $125-$168; (500-600) $118-$134; (600-700) $109-$124; (700-800) $101-$117.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $710-$875. Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $950-$1,150.
Packer cows: High $48-$57; medium $38-$42; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $76-$82; medium $67-$70.
