EL CAMPO
Jan. 31
Receipts: 550
Steers: (under 200) $175-$220; (200-300) $181-$208; (300-400) $176-$213; (400-500) $179-$212; (500-600) $160-$190 (600-700) $152-$172; (700 and over) $140-168.
Heifers: (under 200) $170-$200; (200-300) $160-$190; (300-400) $158-$182; (400-500) $146-$208; (500-600) $147-$178; (600-700) $140-$160; (700 and over) $115-$145.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $84-$100; lower dressing, $71-$83; thin, $25-$50.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $105-$118; low dressing, $90-$104.
Replacement cows: Bred, $1,000-$1,250.
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 31
Cattle on Hand: 587
Compared to last week: The market was steady, but the weather was an issue. Heavier weights sold lower. Lighter sold weaker, and the wet, cold weather did not help demand. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 higher.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $60-$90; utility and fat cows, $58-$86; light weight canner cows, $38-$59; poor and weak cows, $32-46.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $104-$114; utility and cutter bulls, $92-$104; light weight canner bulls, $78-$92.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $160-$225; (300-400) $165-$210; (400-500) $165-$205; (500-600) $158-$190; (600-700) $155-$180; (700-800) $144-$162.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$185; (300-400) $150-$188; (400-500) $145-$178; (500-600) $142-$170; (600-700) $138-$162; (700-800) $130-$150.
WHARTON
Feb. 1
Receipts: 238
Steers: (200-300) $100-$215; (300-400) $150-$208; (400-500) $119-$200; (500-600) $95-$160; (600-700) $111-$142; (700 and up) $58-$116.
Heifers: (200-300) $64-$210; (300-400) $60-$206; (400-500) $40-$176; (500-600) $91-$158; (600-700) $95-$155; (700 and up) $120-$142.
Stocker pairs: $725-$1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $35-$51; (800 and up) $52-$101; packer bulls, (800 and up) $52-$117.