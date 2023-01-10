BEEVILLE
Jan. 6
Cattle on hand: 581
Sheep and goats: 5
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/high.
Steers: (200-300) $115-$260(300-400) $174-$260; (400-500) $151-$220; (500-600) $147-$210; (600-700) $131-$184; and (700-800) $121-$169.
Heifers: (200-300) $127-$207; (300-400) $128-$200; (400-500) $135-$191; (500-600) $130-$190; (600-700) $122-$160; and (700-800) $115-$150.
Slaughter cows: $30-$81; slaughter bulls, $51-$100; bred cows, $500-$860; pairs, $900-$1,160.
CUERO
Jan. 6
Cattle on hand: 1,543
Had 193 cows and 16 bulls Friday. A good run of cows and bulls sold to a much higher market. Tops on packer cows was up $17 over last year while tops on bulls was up $15.
The calf market was significantly higher. Demand is still strong.
Packer bulls: All weights, $85-$115.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $60-$92; light and weak, $15-$47.
Palpated: 16: $90-$112.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $135-$190; (200-249) $178-$260; (250-299) $231-$262; (300-350) $232-$266; (350-400) $214-$252; (400-450) $187-$254; (450-500) $182-$214; (500-550) $175-$220; (550-600) $176-$200; (600-700) $159-$199; (700-800) $145-$170.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $160-$200; (250-300) $193-$268; (300-350) $205-$262; (350-400) $203-$256; (400-450) $189-$256; (450-500) $182-$226; (500-600) $173-$200; (550-600) $171-$200; (600-700) $161-$186; (over 700) $141-$166.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $117-$182.50; (200-250) $151-$238; (250-300) $155-$240; (300-350) $161-$262; (350-400) $159-$206; (400-450) $168-$212; (450-500) $167-$202; (500-550) $160-$206; (550-600) $160-$186; (600-700) $148-$198; (over 700) $132-$164.
GONZALES
Jan. 7
Receipts: 1,552 cattle
Compared to our last sale: Number one choice calves and yearlings sold $2 to $5 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $261-$265; (300-400) $237-$255; (400-500) $210-$224; (500-600) $185-$195; (600-700) $168-$178; (700-800) $151-$165.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $220-$225; (300-400) $207-$215; (400-500) $187-$205; (500-600) $170-$186; and (600-700) $152-$165.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $54-$69; cutters, $74-$85; canners, $28-$48; high yielding fat cows, $76-$80.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $98-$114; light weights and medium quality bulls, $85-$94. Stocker cows, $750-$2,300. Pairs, $850-$1,900.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 7
Cattle on hand: 410
Feeder steer and heifer markets were high. Overall the market was on average $5 higher, and the tops of the market were from $5 to $30 higher. Packer cow and bull markets were much stronger demand, and the highest cow was $87. The highest yielding bull was $107.
Steers: (200-300) $188-$255; (300-400) $180-$252; (400-500) $184-$236; (500-600) $173-$207; (600-700) $159-$187; (700 and up) $135-$170.
Heifers: (200-300) $148-$210; (300-400) $150-$212; (400-500) $159-$210; (500-600) $149-$180; (600-700) $142-$160; (700 and up) $125-$145.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $870-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $71-$87, No. 2 $33-$70, and Bulls $97-$107.
Goats and sheep on hand: 122
Kid goats: (25-50) $155-$160; (50-100) $150-$375. Nannies: $240-$300. Billies: $250-$375. Sheep: $100-$140. Lambs: $125-$175. Rams: $250-$500.