BEEVILLE
Jan. 8
Cattle on hand: 360
Sheep and goats: 15; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $159-$210; (300-400) $138-$205; (400-500) $110-$161; (500-600) $108-$150; (600-700) $90-$125; and (700-800) $86-$120.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$140; (300-400) $113-$190; (400-500) $100-$139; (500-600) $97-$167; (600-700) $96-$165; and (700-800) $66-$100.
Slaughter cows: $36-$52; slaughter bulls, $65-$83; stocker cows, $40-$60; bred cows, $575-$870.
CUERO
Jan. 8
Cattle on hand: 1,409
Had 172 cows and 22 bulls Friday. The packer market was a little stronger. Overall quality remains poor and prices reflect such. Any cows or bulls in good flesh continue to sell at a premium.
The calf market opened up the new year to a much stronger market on middle weights and good quality calves. Lighter weights showed some higher prices especially on top qualities. Lower qualities continue to be discounted as one would expect. Very active demand starting the new year on a good note. As a result overall averages were up $6.30.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$87.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $44-$65; light and weak, $15-$35.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $70-$106. Pairs (two): $900-$950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $150-$170; (250-299) $149-$188; (300-350) $135-$170; (350-400) $142-$184; (400-450) $134-$188; (450-500) $124-$172; (500-550) $123-$164; (550-600) $114-$136; (600-700) $105-$129; (700-800) $107-$120.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $163-$208; (250-300) $151-$186; (300-350) $158-$194; (350-400) $147-$187; (400-450) $148-$191; (450-500) $134-$175; (500-600) $125-$152; (550-600) $121-$140; (600-700) $112-$125; (over 700) $104-$121.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $177-$208; (200-250) $148-$201; (250-300) $118-$140; (300-350) $119-$160; (350-400) $121-$158; (400-450) $115-$162; (450-500) $117-$159; (500-550) $114-$147; (550-600) $110-$125; (600-700) $105-$123; (over 700) $92-$107.
GONZALES
Jan. 9
Receipts: 1,262 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold fully steady to $4 to $5 higher on 300 to 500 weights. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$198; (300-400) $185-$190; (400-500) $160-$175; (500-600) $141-$154; (600-700) $125-$134; (700-800) $110-$118.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $135-$150; (300-400) $128-$135; (400-500) $123-$127; (500-600) $113-$120; and (600-700) $105-$110.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $36-$43; cutters, $41-$53; canners, $20-$32; low yielding fat cows, $46-$52.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $73-$77; light weights and medium quality bulls, $64-$72. Stocker cows, $525-$1,025. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 9
Cattle on hand: 348
Market was better on calves. Packers softer.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$155; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $135-$165; (500-600) $122-$160; (600-700) $118-$135; (700 and up) $100-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $120-$145; (300-400) $115-$130; (400-500) $115-$140; (500-600) $115-$140; (600-700) $105-$125; (700 and up) $80-$100.
Long bull yearling: $102-$125; Long heifer yearling: $80-$90.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,150; Packer cows: No. 1 $41-$57, No. 2 $25-$36, and Bulls $72-$84.
Goats and other (per head): 135 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $120-$165; (50-100) $165-$320. Nannies: $165-$290. Billies: $220-$340. Sheep: $175-$210. Lambs: $135-$235. Rams: $200-$250.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 7
Cattle on hand: 725. Market was steady/stronger compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $139-$180; (300-400) $147-$185; (400-500) $133-$166; (500-600) $121-$157; (600-700) $113-$144; (700-800) $113-$120.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$151; (300-400) $132-$162; (400-500) $118-$144; (500-600) $113-$150; (600-700) $111-$135; (700-800) $104-$121.
Stocker cows: none. Stocker pairs: good, $1,000-$1,100.
Packer cows: High $47-$55; medium $38-$42; low, $22-$28.
Packer bulls: High $76-$82; medium $67-$70.
