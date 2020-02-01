BEEVILLE
Jan. 24
Cattle on hand: 382
Sheep and goats: 7; horses: 7
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $120-$215; (300-400) $140-$212; (400-500) $131-$182; (500-600) $118-$159; (600-700) $104-$136; and (700-800) $101-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $91-$195; (300-400) $108-$155; (400-500) $101-$151; (500-600) $103-$140; (600-700) $99-$130; and (700-800) $95-$118.
Slaughter cows: $20-$60; slaughter bulls, $68-$77; stocker cows, $40-$69, bred cows, $560-$820; horses, $250-$500.
CUERO
Jan. 31
Cattle on hand: 1,468
Had 128 cows and 39 bulls. The packer market has really taken off as high yielding cows were up over $5 to $10 while packer bulls were over $12 higher. Low numbers and high demand makes for a strong market.
The calf market Friday was as high as it has been all year. In some cases the No. 1 calves saw some new highs. Outstanding bunch of calves and the market reflects that. Good cattle always sell well. Very upbeat day as buyers were very aggressive in buying.
The calf market continues to remain solid with weeks of good prices. A lot of bigger calves Friday sold to a strong demand. Hot weather is limiting the number of cattle coming to market and will remain so until drought concerns forces calves to be sold earlier than planned.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$95.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$70; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $65-$70; pairs (three): $900 and $975.
Steer calves: (average-high) (300-350) $187-$207; (350-400) $174-$202; (400-450) $181-$187; (450-500) $157-$178; (500-550) $146-$165; (550-600) $141-$158; (600-700) $135-$157; (700-800) $129-$143.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $198-$206; (250-300) $188-$207; (300-350) $165-$207; (350-400) $146-$190; (400-450) $172-$188; (450-500) $153-$176; (500-550) $140-$166; (550-600) $156-$163; (600-700) $138-$147; (over 700) $117-$137.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $144-$170; (250-300) $156-$161; (300-350) $170-$206; (350-400) $151-$200; (400-450) $142-$155; (450-500) $139-$151; (500-550) $133-$144; (550-600) $132-$157;(600-700) $119-$130; (over 700) $117-$126.
EDNA
Jan. 27
Receipts: 690
Steers: (200-300) $40-$215; (300-400) $13-$208; (400-500) $87-$202; (500-600) $30-$170; (600-700) $120-$154; and (700 and up) $57-$118.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$178; (300-400) $21-$208; (400-500) $110-$180; (500-600) $50-$162; (600-700) $111-$149; (700 and up) $80-$112.
Stocker cows: $400-$825.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$50; and (800 and up) $51-$69. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $57-$78.
EL CAMPO
Jan. 28
Receipts: 604
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls were steady to $2 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $194-$215; (200-300) $177-$195; (300-400) $176-$206; (400-500) $159-$196; (500-600) $148-$166; (over 600) $133-$146.
Heifers: (under 200) $180-$210; (200-300) $154-$162; (300-400) $147-$207; (400-500) $141-$152; (500-600) $130-$142; (over 600) $126-$138.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $56-$70; lower dressing, $46-$55; thin, $25-$35.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$87; low dressing, $70-$80.
Replacement cow: Bred, $700-$900; pairs, $750-$1,200.
GONZALES
Jan. 25
Receipts: 1,126 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $3 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $8 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $192-$217; (300-400) $187-$205; (400-500) $175-$180; (500-600) $155-$165; (600-700) $141-$147; (700-800) $129-$134.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $155-$168; (300-400) $152-$158; (400-500) $143-$147; (500-600) $130-$138; and (600-700) $123-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $48-$55; cutters, $58-$68; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $56-$65.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $79-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $69-$76. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 28
Cattle on Hand: 1,326
Week ago: 1,980; Year ago: 951
Compared to last week: The market remained strong to a little higher in the light weight classes and $2 to $4 lower on the heavy weights. Overall a good active sale with strong demand.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady on the canner and cutter cows but lost the big jump last week on the fat cows. About 175 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $48-$68; utility and fat cows, $46-$65; light weight canner cows, $35-$46; poor and weak cows, $20-$35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$88; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$82; light weight canner bulls, $67-$72.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $172-$225; (300-400) $170-$225; (400-500) $153-$192.50; (500-600) $140-$175; (600-700) $132-$155;(700-800) $122-$142.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$182.50; (300-400) $136-$175; (400-500) $134-$170; (500-600) $128-$165; (600-700) $124-$142.50; (700-800) $115-$128.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$220.
Stocker cows and heifers: good $900-$1,225; medium $675-$900; cows and calf pairs: good $1,100-$1,350; medium $775-$1,050.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 25
Cattle on hand: 725
Market was strong on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$215; (300-400) $170-$210; (400-500) $160-$195; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $135-$152; (700 and up) $120-$138.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$150; (300-400) $140-$185; (400-500) $135-$180; (500-600) $130-$155; (600-700) $125-$135; (700 and up) $105-$125.
Long bull yearling, $110-$125; long heifer yearling, $90-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$875, Pairs $900-$950; Packer cows: No. 1 $50-$60, No. 2 $34-$45, and Bulls $65-$72.
Goats and other (per head): 118 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$135; (50-100) $155-$210. Nannies: $153-$200. Billies: $165-$340. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $350-$220.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 30
Cattle on hand: 513. Packers were stronger and feeders were softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $155-$207; (300-400) $174-$217; (400-500) $152-$191; (500-600) $134-$164; (600-700) $119-$139; (700-800) $101-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $155-$201; (300-400) $148-$207; (400-500) $141-$184; (500-600) $130-$154; (600-700) $103-$135; (700-800) $104-$115.
Packer cows: High $70-$72; medium $64-$66; low, $25-$36.
Packer bulls: High $81-$86; medium $73-$77.
NIXON
Jan. 27
Volume: 1,478; cows: 265; bulls: 38
Steers: (200-300) $147-$220; (300-400) $162-$220; (400-500) $146-$194; (500-600) $128-$167; (600-700) $120-$147; (700-800) $113-$137.
Heifers: (200-300) $129-$214; (300-400) $127-$210; (400-500) $127-$212.50; (500-600) $115-$230; (600-700) $107-$140; (700-800) $93-$118.
Slaughter cows: $30-$74; slaughter bulls, $65-$91; stocker cows, $600-$1,150; pairs, $360-$1,050.
WHARTON
Jan. 29
Receipts: 653
Steers: (200-300) $58-$212; (300-400) $30-$210; (400-500) $78-$180; (500-600) $34-$166; (600-700) $105-$157; (700 and up) $42-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $60-$240; (300-400) $23-$175; (400-500) $30-$164; (500-600) $90-$154; (600-700) $80-$144; (700 and up) $54-$120.
Stocker cows: $470-$800.
Packer cows: (600-800) $22-$46; (800 and up) $47-$62; packer bulls, (800 and up) $64-$83.
