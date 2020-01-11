BEEVILLE
No sale this week.
CUERO
Jan. 10
Cattle on hand: 2,026
Had 248 cows and 47 bulls. The packer market opened the year in a strong fashion as the upward trend that started last month has continued. Very active and strong market. Tops on cows were not as high due to poor condition of cows this time of the year. Check our website, cuerols.com, for final price ranges on all classes.
The calf market opened up strong everywhere this year and today is no exception. Seeing tops up over $5 to $8 and some over $10 higher. Only exceptions are those showing too much Brahman or longhorn influence. Those classes are much behind the other classes. Strong demand as numbers available will be trailing off as the month progresses as it always does at the beginning of each year.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$83.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$54; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $72-$102; pairs (two): $800.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $162-$188; (200-249) $171-$188; (250-299) $166-$195; (300-350) $181-$190; (350-400) $165-$194; (400-450) $162-$185; (450-500) $148-$188; (500-550) $140-$170; (550-600) $129-$155; (600-700) $125-$142; (700-800) $123-$136.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $154-$190; (250-300) $165-$170; (300-350) $170-$194; (350-400) $162-$186; (400-450) $159-$182; (450-500) $145-$171; (500-550) $137-$155; (550-600) $132-$150; (600-700) $121-$142; (over 700) $117-$131.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $182-$195; (200-250) $140-$160; (250-300) $136-$166; (300-350) $138-$164; (350-400) $140-$164; (400-450) $138-$162; (450-500) $132-$161; (500-550) $132-$150; (550-600) $124-$160; (600-700) $120-$130; (over 700) $103-$125.
EDNA
Jan. 6
Receipts: 1,022
Steers: (200-300) $158-$188; (300-400) $147-$190; (400-500) $143-$181; (500-600) $138-$170; (600-700) $119-$150; and (700 and up) $105-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$220; (300-400) $136-$212; (400-500) $134-$164; (500-600) $123-$154; (600-700) $119-$133; (700 and up) $95-$120.
Stocker pairs: $775-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $18-$45; and (800 and up) $46-$60. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $51-$78.
EL CAMPO
Jan. 7
Receipts: 684
Trend: No trend from Christmas break.
Steers: (under 200) $195-$218; (200-300) $167-$200; (300-400) $167-$185; (400-500) $155-$184; (500-600) $141-$166; (over 600) $132-$153.
Heifers: (under 200) $158-$208; (200-300) $151-$200; (300-400) $147-$163; (400-500) $143-$163; (500-600) $126-$141; (over 600) $105-$120.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $50-$60; lower dressing, $40-$48; thin, $30-$40.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$80; low dressing, $55-$68.
GONZALES
Jan. 4
Receipts: 1,046 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 to $3 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $185-$188; (300-400) $177-$182; (400-500) $155-$172; (500-600) $147-$152; (600-700) $132-$142; (700-800) $122-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $165-$168; (300-400) $150-$155; (400-500) $138-$140; (500-600) $130-$135; and (600-700) $123-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$51; cutters, $54-$66; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $50-$60.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$83; light weights and medium quality bulls, $67-$74. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 7
Cattle on Hand: 1,543
Week ago: No sale; Year ago: 1,460
The market opened the new year on a much stronger note compared to our last sale. Heavier weight classes sold $5 to $8 higher while the classes under 600 sold $8 to $15 higher. Best demand seen on better quality classes. No. 2 and plainer types remain discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $6 higher on about 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $48-$66; utility and fat cows, $48-$68; light weight canner cows, $34-$47; poor and weak cows, $15-$30.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $75-$81; utility and cutter bulls, $66-$75; light weight canner bulls, $58-$68.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $178-$235; (200-300) $158-$215; (300-400) $153-$190; (400-500) $142-$187.50; (500-600) $132-$172.50; (600-700) $120-$152.50;(700-800) $110-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $140-$212.50; (200-300) $124-$187.50; (300-400) $124-$176; (400-500) $121-$170; (500-600) $120-$150; (600-700) $118-$138; (700-800) $105-$120.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$205.
KARNES CITY
No sale this week.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 9
Cattle on hand: 1,222. Cows were $14 stronger, light calves were steady and heavy calves were $10 stronger.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $152-$190; (300-400) $160-$195; (400-500) $150-$178; (500-600) $141-$170; (600-700) $132-$152; (700-800) $104-$121.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $137-$187; (300-400) $135-$168; (400-500) $135-$175; (500-600) $127-$155; (600-700) $121-$144; (700-800) $105-$123.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $1,050; plain, $610; stocker pairs: good, $1,100; plain $750.
Packer cows: High $66-$73; medium $58-$66; low, $41-$58.
Packer bulls: High $79-$91; medium $63-$78; low, $45-$62.
NIXON
Jan. 6
Volume: 1,388; cows: 251; bulls: 32
Steers: (200-300) $140-$185; (300-400) $148-$186; (400-500) $142-$186; (500-600) $129-$161; (600-700) $114-$147; (700-800) $107-$138.
Heifers: (200-300) $134-$165; (300-400) $130-$168; (400-500) $127-$153; (500-600) $119-$149; (600-700) $107-$131; (700-800) $106-$125.
Slaughter cows: $18-$64; slaughter bulls, $54-$88; stocker cows, $500-$950; pairs, $750-$1,350.
WHARTON
Jan. 8
Receipts: 1,205
Steers: (200-300) $34-$193; (300-400) $24-$191; (400-500) $30-$179; (500-600) $32-$165; (600-700) $64-$155; (700 and up) $50-$127.
Heifers: (200-300) $20-$191; (300-400) $20-$205; (400-500) $30-$176; (500-600) $24-$160; (600-700) $34-$134; (700 and up) $15-$117.
Packer cows: (600-800) $18-$42; (800 and up) $43-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $56-$80.
Stocker cows: $300-$725; pairs, $830-$1,000.
