BEEVILLE
Jan. 10
Cattle on hand: 771
Sheep and goats: 4; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$185; (300-400) $130-$194; (400-500) $127-$173; (500-600) $110-$157; (600-700) $97-$141; and (700-800) $96-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $124-$177; (300-400) $115-$154; (400-500) $113-$168; (500-600) $110-$156; (600-700) $92-$130; and (700-800) $81-$112.
Slaughter cows: $36-$56; slaughter bulls, $45-$70; stocker cows, $43-$61; bred cows, $560-$850; pairs, $1,125-$1,275.
CUERO
Jan. 17
Cattle on hand: 1,858
Had 174 cows and 27 bulls. The packer market remained strong as high yielding cows and bulls were as much as $5 to $10 higher. Poorer and thin types remain weak.
The calf market continued right where it left off last week as most tops were a little higher particularly so on steers. Most significant was the rise in prices of calves just off No. 1 grade as the market is giving strength to classes lower than the best. Very active and solid market across the board.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$85.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$68; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 24 bred cows: $69-$100; pairs (three): $750-$850.
Steer calves: (average-high) (250-299) $180-$200; (300-350) $172-$188; (350-400) $171-$196; (400-450) $170-$187; (450-500) $155-$175; (500-550) $152-$171; (550-600) $146-$158; (600-700) $138-$156; (700-800) $123-$140.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $162-$206; (250-300) $160-$192; (300-350) $149-$194; (350-400) $165-$192; (400-450) $159-$180; (450-500) $153-$162; (500-550) $148-$156; (550-600) $139-$142; (600-700) $125-$139; (over 700) $111-$138.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $162-$170; (200-250) $167-$190; (250-300) $141-$161; (300-350) $152-$198; (350-400) $145-$186; (400-450) $145-$172; (450-500) $142-$158; (500-550) $133-$143.50; (550-600) $131-$157; (600-700) $119-$132; (over 700) $108-$120.
EDNA
Jan. 13
Receipts: 1,116
Steers: (200-300) $80-$195; (300-400) $80-$193; (400-500) $20-$184; (500-600) $53-$176; (600-700) $90-$153; and (700 and up) $55-$132.
Heifers: (200-300) $110-$188; (300-400) $40-$179; (400-500) $50-$168; (500-600) $50-$164; (600-700) $60-$143; (700 and up) $40-$125.
Stocker cows: $500-$830.
Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$47; and (800 and up) $48-$61. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $64-$81.
EL CAMPO
Jan. 14
Receipts: 540
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $203-$230; (200-300) $169-$208; (300-400) $165-$195; (400-500) $158-$185; (500-600) $148-$166; (over 600) $137-$150.
Heifers: (under 200) $180-$200; (200-300) $152-$185; (300-400) $147-$185; (400-500) $139-$170; (500-600) $127-$145; (over 600) $122-$140.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $48-$56; lower dressing, $40-$48; thin, $8-$20.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $70-$82; low dressing, $60-$80.
GONZALES
Jan. 11
Receipts: 1,637 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $2 to $4 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$192; (300-400) $180-$188; (400-500) $173-$175; (500-600) $145-$160; (600-700) $132-$142; (700-800) $124-$128.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $155-$168; (300-400) $147-$153; (400-500) $140-$143; (500-600) $130-$138; and (600-700) $123-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$51; cutters, $54-$63; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $53-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$84; light weights and medium quality bulls, $67-$74. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 14
Cattle on Hand: 1,560
Week ago: 1,543; Year ago: 1,865
Compared to last week: The market continued stronger again this week. Better quality classes sold $2 to $5 higher in all weight brackets with instances of $4 to $8 higher on some light weights. No. 2 and plainer types are a little better but severely discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold near steady with last week’s higher market on about 175 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $46-$61; utility and fat cows, $46-$63; light weight canner cows, $32-$45; poor and week cows, $18-$32.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $77-$83; utility and cutter bulls, $68-$77; light weight canner bulls, $55-$68.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $180-$240; (200-300) $165-$200; (300-400) $158-$197.50; (400-500) $146-$185; (500-600) $134-$175; (600-700) $124-$155;(700-800) $118-$145.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $166-$226; (200-300) $132-$187.50; (300-400) $130-$177.50; (400-500) $128-$172.50; (500-600) $125-$167.50; (600-700) $121-$142.50; (700-800) $115-$136.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$180.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 11
Cattle on hand: 758
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$195; (300-400) $165-$200; (400-500) $160-$180; (500-600) $145-$170; (600-700) $130-$150; (700 and up) $120-$130.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$160; (300-400) $135-$165; (400-500) $140-$165; (500-600) $130-$160; (600-700) $118-$152; (700 and up) $100-$120.
Long bull yearlings, $105-$130; Long heifer yearlings, $95-$115.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $725-$850, Pairs $925-$1,050; Packer cows: No. 1 $45-$58; No. 2 $35-$42, and Bulls $60-$68.
Goats and other (per head): 112 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $100-$135; (50-100) $150-$230. Nannies: $125-$185. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $140-$160.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 16
Cattle on hand: 1,024. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $162-$202.50; (300-400) $166-$206; (400-500) $153-$186; (500-600) $140-$161; (600-700) $131-$151; (700-800) $120-$136.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $153-$190; (300-400) $144-$198; (400-500) $141-$161; (500-600) $130-$152.50; (600-700) $122-$170; (700-800) $107-$118.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $860-$1,000; plain, $610-$750; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,050-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $52-$56; low, $38-$44.
Packer bulls: High $66-$70; medium $58-$62; low, $40-$47.
NIXON
Jan. 13
Volume: 2,070; cows: 289; bulls: 24
Steers: (200-300) $154-$205; (300-400) $157-$205; (400-500) $146-$192; (500-600) $136-$170; (600-700) $121-$158; (700-800) $113-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$190; (300-400) $136-$183; (400-500) $129-$172; (500-600) $120-$160; (600-700) $111-$129; (700-800) $101-$132.
Slaughter cows: $20-$65; slaughter bulls, $64-$89; stocker cows, $400-$1,000; pairs, $750-$1,000.
WHARTON
Jan. 15
Receipts: 1,111
Steers: (200-300) $55-$204; (300-400) $32-$206; (400-500) $28-$184; (500-600) $30-$159; (600-700) $28-$151; (700 and up) $50-$131.
Heifers: (200-300) $40-$200; (300-400) $38-$198; (400-500) $30-$180; (500-600) $44-$156; (600-700) $75-$136; (700 and up) $35-$110.
Stocker cows: $370-$1,125.
Packer cows: (600-800) $21-$46; (800 and up) $47-$60; packer bulls, (800 and up) $62-$78.
