BEEVILLE
Jan. 17
Cattle on hand: 795
Horses: 1
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $119-$192; (300-400) $117-$204; (400-500) $123-$185; (500-600) $116-$159; (600-700) $104-$156; and (700-800) $97-$137.
Heifers: (200-300) $97-$155; (300-400) $112-$180; (400-500) $108-$220; (500-600) $110-$160; (600-700) $94-$142; and (700-800) $95-$125.
Slaughter cows: $39-$69; slaughter bulls, $40-$74; stocker cows, $49-$89; bred cows, $660-$710; pairs, $750-$1,150; horses, $95-$120.
CUERO
Jan. 24
Cattle on hand: 993
There were only 58 cows and 11 bulls. The packer market remained high as expected. Very low number but what was present sold as high or higher than last week.
The calf market continued to strengthen particularly in the lower grades as numbers coming are declining so buyers have lowered the bar as to what they will take. All classes are much better with some to the lower one and a half crossbreds up as much as $5. Great time of the year to be a seller.
Packer bulls: All weights, $62-$80.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$67; light and weak, $20-$39.
Palpated: 7 bred cows: $65-$77.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $174-$190; (250-299) $161-$212; (300-350) $183-$216; (350-400) $169-$194; (400-450) $161-$190; (450-500) $144-$174; (500-550) $143-$171; (550-600) $144-$161; (600-700) $140-$148; (700-800) $125-$140.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $198-$237.50; (250-300) $187-$216; (300-350) $171-$210; (350-400) $179-$208; (400-450) $169-$192; (450-500) $164-$190; (500-550) $149-$173; (550-600) $147-$161; (600-700) $138-$147; (over 700) $123-$137.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (200-250) $154-$164; (250-300) $156-$161; (300-350) $144-$156; (350-400) $143-$160; (400-450) $148-$190; (450-500) $145-$175; (500-550) $141-$172; (550-600) $133-$145; (600-700) $129-$142; (over 700) $126-$150.
EDNA
Jan. 20
Receipts: 778
Steers: (200-300) $50-$200; (300-400) $56-$205; (400-500) $54-$192; (500-600) $125-$172; (600-700) $120-$155; and (700 and up) $25-$139.
Heifers: (200-300) $100-$188; (300-400) $105-$180; (400-500) $20-$182; (500-600) $112-$159; (600-700) $60-$143; (700 and up) $101-$130.
Stocker cows: $550-$750.
Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$42; and (800 and up) $43-$59. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $63-$82.
EL CAMPO
Jan. 21
Receipts: 791
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $2 higher. Cows and bulls ere steady to $2 higher.
Steers: (under 200) $177-$250; (200-300) $167-$193; (300-400) $175-$203; (400-500) $158-$196; (500-600) $151-$170; (over 600) $136-$159.
Heifers: (under 200) $167-$190; (200-300) $147-$190; (300-400) $140-$167; (400-500) $140-$185; (500-600) $133-$149; (over 600) $122-$140.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $53-$63; lower dressing, $40-$48; thin, $18-$28.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $76-$86; low dressing, $60-$70.
Replacement cows: pairs, $900-$960.
GONZALES
Jan. 18
Receipts: 1,153 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $190-$192; (300-400) $180-$188; (400-500) $170-$175; (500-600) $150-$165; (600-700) $132-$142; (700-800) $124-$128.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $65-$90.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $155-$168; (300-400) $150-$153; (400-500) $143-$147; (500-600) $130-$134; and (600-700) $123-$128.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$51; cutters, $54-$63; canners, $28-$34; low yielding fat cows, $53-$61.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $76-$83; light weights and medium quality bulls, $67-$74. Stocker cows, $525-$900. Pairs, $650-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
Jan. 21
Cattle on Hand: 1,980
Week ago: 1,560; Year ago: 1,348
Compared to last week: The market continued its upward trend. Better quality classes sold steady to stronger in most areas. Lighter weights continue to lead the market selling $4 to $8 higher. No good quality heavy weights to compare. No. 2 and plainer kinds continue to lag.
Packer cows and bulls sold $5 to $6 higher with some fat cows $7 to $10 higher on about 275 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $48-$68; utility and fat cows, $52-$77; light weight canner cows, $36-$52; poor and weak cows, $20-$35.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $80-$88; utility and cutter bulls, $70-$82; light weight canner bulls, $62-$74.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (200-300) $168-$210; (300-400) $165-$215; (400-500) $158-$197.50; (500-600) $138-$177.50; (600-700) $127-$157.50; (700-800) $121-$137.50.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (200-300) $136-$187.50; (300-400) $134-$182.50; (400-500) $134-$177.50; (500-600) $128-$171; (600-700) $122-$138; (700-800) $115-$134.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $125-$210.
KARNES CITY
Jan. 18
Cattle on hand: 535
Market was stronger on quality calves. Packers steady.
Steers: (200-300) $160-$202; (300-400) $165-$212; (400-500) $165-$195; (500-600) $150-$175; (600-700) $135-$162; (700 and up) $120-$125.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$165; (300-400) $140-$180; (400-500) $145-$180; (500-600) $135-$175; (600-700) $125-$140; (700 and up) $105-$125.
Long bull yearling, $108-$125; long heifer yearling, $110-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$900, Pairs $950-$1,000; Packer cows: No. 1 $48-$60, No. 2 $32-$42, and Bulls $60-$68.
Goats and other (per head): 110 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$135; (50-100) $165-$230. Nannies: $125-$185. Billies: $175-$300. Sheep: $100-$165. Lambs: $110-$175. Rams: $140-$160.
KARNES COUNTY
Jan. 23
Cattle on hand: 260. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $161-$212; (300-400) $170-$218; (400-500) $159-$200; (500-600) $144-$162; (600-700) $124-$144; (700-800) $119-$125.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $160-$176; (300-400) $161-$198; (400-500) $148-$174; (500-600) $136-$150; (600-700) $122-$130; (700-800) $106-$115.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $710-$850; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $850.
Packer cows: High $58-$62; medium $49-$53; low, $38-$44.
Packer bulls: High $80; medium $70.
NIXON
Jan. 20
Volume: 1,199; cows: 170; bulls: 9
Steers: (200-300) $149-$215; (300-400) $164-$217; (400-500) $153-$199; (500-600) $141-$180; (600-700) $126-$159; (700-800) $108-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $128-$169; (300-400) $135-$190; (400-500) $129-$173; (500-600) $119-$166; (600-700) $112-$130; (700-800) $103-$122.
Slaughter cows: $20-$74; slaughter bulls, $66-$80; stocker cows, $400-$1,000; pairs, $1,000-$1,170.
WHARTON
Jan. 22
Receipts: 711
Steers: (200-300) $45-$214; (300-400) $44-$214; (400-500) $30-$206; (500-600) $24-$170; (600-700) $99-$162; (700 and up) $52-$141.
Heifers: (200-300) $58-$189; (300-400) $83-$191; (400-500) $30-$165; (500-600) $100-$162; (600-700) $100-$154; (700 and up) $42-$119.
Stocker cows: $240-$1,000; pairs, $850-$1,200.
Packer cows: (600-800) $23-$39; (800 and up) $40-$55; packer bulls, (800 and up) $59-$80.
