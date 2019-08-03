BEEVILLE
July 26
Cattle on hand: 231
Sheep and goats: 6; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady.
Steers: (200-300) $149; (300-400) $130-$179; (400-500) $122-$165; (500-600) $104-$146; (600-700) $103-$135; and (700-800) $100-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $85-$129; (300-400) $101-$143; (400-500) $116-$167; (500-600) $102-$135; (600-700) $99-$128; and (700-800) $84-$116.
Slaughter cows: $30-$65; slaughter bulls, $37-$82.
CUERO
Aug. 2
Cattle on hand: 1,562
Had 106 cows and 27 bulls. Once again the packer market was just as strong as prior weeks. Packer cows reached a new high for the season at $70/cwt. Bulls continue to sell at tops levels. With numbers continuing to be down and demand high, makes for a very active market.
The calf market continues to sell at levels reached the last two weeks with better quality steers and heifers reaching some new highs. Plainer types and bull calves over 500 pounds are subject to being discounted.
Packer bulls: All weights, $70-$89.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$70; light and weak, $34-$49.
Palpated: 17 bred cows: $72-$85; pairs (three): $900 and $1,200.
Steer calves: (average-high) (350-400) $148-$175; (400-450) $144-$170; (450-500) $138-$154; (500-550) $141-$158; (550-600) $138-$146; (600-700) $132-$142; (700-800) $131-$138.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $155-$170; (250-300) $171-$200; (300-350) $132-$182; (350-400) $149-$184; (400-450) $157-$176; (450-500) $149-$162; (500-600) $135-$148; (550-600) $131-$141; (600-700) $124-$138; (over 700) $114-$128.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (350-400) $136-$155; (400-450) $135-$152; (450-500) $134-$151; (500-550) $128-$146; (550-600) $125-$133; (600-700) $123-$140; (over 700) $108-$124.
EDNA
July 29
Receipts: 758
Steers: (200-300) $136-$192; (300-400) $144-$174; (400-500) $143-$170; (500-600) $134-$148; (600-700) $126-$140; and (700 and up) $115-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $131-$190; (300-400) $119-$178; (400-500) $124-$157; (500-600) $127-$168; (600-700) $114-$132; (700 and up) $98-$120.
Stocker cows, $540-$725; pairs, $750-$1,350.
Packer cows: (600-800) $33-$51; and (800 and up) $52-$64. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $53-$85.
EL CAMPO
July 30
Receipts: 520
Trend: Feeder steers and heifers were steady to $1 higher. Cows and bulls were steady.
Steers: (under 200) $160-$185; (200-300) $162-$183; (300-400) $160-$175; (400-500) $150-$171; (500-600) $138-$157; (over 600) $135-$150.
Heifers: (under 200) $150-$170; (200-300) $140-$163; (300-400) $139-$162.50; (400-500) $136-$160; (500-600) $130-$145; (over 600) $122-$138.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $60-$70; lower dressing, $36-$50; thin, $28-$36.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $75-$83; low dressing, $70-$77.
Replacement cows: bred, $70-$88; pairs, $1,000-$1,800.
GONZALES
July 27
Receipts: 1,143 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold $1 to $2 better. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $195-$196; (300-400) $168-$185; (400-500) $147-$165; (500-600) $143-$145; (600-700) $128-$138; (700-800) $118-$125.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $80-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $145-$147; (400-500) $135-$140; (500-600) $126-$134; and (600-700) $120-$124.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $44-$52; cutters, $57-$66; canners, $36-$44; low yielding fat cows, $52-$58.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $80-$87; light weights and medium quality bulls, $74-$78. Stocker cows, $600-$1,000. Pairs, $750-$1,150.
HALLETTSVILLE
July 30
Cattle on Hand: 1,718
Week ago: 1,665; Year ago: 1,638
Compared to last week: The market this week was fully steady overall. Continued strong demand on better quality calves in all weight brackets. No. 2 and plainer types continue discounted.
Packer cows and bulls sold $2 lower on about 250 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$69; utility and fat cows, $50-$63; light weight canner cows, $40-$50; poor and weak cows, $32-$40.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $82-$94; utility and cutter bulls, $75-$85; light weight canner bulls, $68-$76.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $175-$235; (200-300) $170-$200; (300-400) $150-$187.50; (400-500) $140-$180; (500-600) $132-$155; (600-700) $116-$140; (700-800) $105-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $155-$210; (200-300) $140-$157.50; (300-400) $130-$155; (400-500) $130-$142; (500-600) $122-$138; (600-700) $117-$130; (700-800) $100-$124.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $150-$265.
Stocker cows: Stocker cows and heifers: good $850-$1,075; medium $600-$850; cows and calf pairs: good $950-$1,200; medium $775-$950.
KARNES CITY
July 27
Cattle on hand: 490
Market was stronger on all calves. Packers stronger.
Steers: (200-300) $155-$165; (300-400) $155-$185; (400-500) $150-$170; (500-600) $135-$170; (600-700) $130-$148; (700 and up) $120-$135.
Heifers: (200-300) $140-$160; (300-400) $145-$165; (400-500) $135-$155; (500-600) $130-$155; (600-700) $128-$150; (700 and up) $125-$215.
Long bull yearling, $98-$125; long heifer yearling, $90-$120.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $825-$950, Pairs $1,050-$1,200; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$70, No. 2 $46-$55, and Bulls $73-$83.
Goats and other (per head): 172 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $75-$110; (50-100) $145-$340. Nannies: $100-$200. Billies: $225-$380. Sheep: $80-$150. Lambs: $80-$145. Rams: $130-$290.
KARNES COUNTY
Aug. 1
Cattle on hand: 430. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $185-$196; (300-400) $161-$185; (400-500) $147-$168; (500-600) $133-$148; (600-700) $117-$132; (700-800) $115-$124.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $157-$167.50; (300-400) $141-$182.50; (400-500) $133-$164; (500-600) $128-$150; (600-700) $113-$128; (700-800) $100-$114.
Stocker cows: Good bred cows, $900-$910; pairs: stocker pairs: good, $850-$930.
Packer cows: High $62-$68; medium $53-$57; low, $39-$45.
Packer bulls: High $84-$85; medium $74-$77.
NIXON
July 29
Volume: 1,169; cows: 133; bulls: 16
Steers: (200-300) $149-$200; (300-400) $147-$195; (400-500) $135-$174; (500-600) $125-$154; (600-700) $121-$140; (700-800) $117-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $139-$175; (300-400) $126-$163; (400-500) $121-$170; (500-600) $118-$139; (600-700) $112-$140; (700-800) $104-$129.
Slaughter cows: $20-$72; slaughter bulls, $80-$92; stocker cows, $720-$1,000; pairs, $810-$1,200.
WHARTON
July 29
Receipts: 683
Steers: (200-300) $142-$196; (300-400) $145-$180; (400-500) $146-$174; (500-600) $137-$152; (600-700) $125-$141; (700 and up) $93-$124.
Heifers: (200-300) $127-$204; (300-400) $134-$149; (400-500) $136-$202; (500-600) $131-$141; (600-700) $113-$131; (700 and up) $107-$120.
Stocker cows: $500-$950.
Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$41; (800 and up) $42-$55; packer bulls, (800 and up) $56-$82.
