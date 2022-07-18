CUERO
July 15
Cattle on hand: 1,662
Had 357 cows and 16 bulls Friday. This market continued its downward trend with continued large numbers coming to market due to drought and the season. Top bulls were off $8 and cows $9 from two weeks ago.
The calf market continued its rise being higher by over $4/cwt. There was strong demand all the way through on all classes. Heavier weights continued their trend as all classes registered new highs. The overall average value per head was over $25 higher.
Packer bulls: All weights, $78-$100.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $57-$77; light and weak, $34-$59.
Palpated: 20 bred cows: $85-$100. Pairs: 1 pair: $950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $147-$180; (250-299) $181-$208; (300-350) $171-$190; (350-400) $159-$196; (400-450) $166-$183; (450-500) $159-$185; (500-550) $157-$178; (550-600) $157-$168; (600-700) $151-$167; (700-800) $146-$154.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $139-$210; (250-300) $164-$218; (300-350) $161-$200; (350-400) $157-$187; (400-450) $161-$184; (450-500) $157-$175; (500-600) $149-$171; (550-600) $151-$159; (600-700) $148-$157; (over 700) $126-$153.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $132-$160; (200-250) $125-$159; (250-300) $135-$200; (300-350) $145-$164; (350-400) $147-$179; (400-450) $143-$180; (450-500) $146-$183; (500-550) $145-$166; (550-600) $142-$164; (600-700) $129-$153; (over 700) $118-$140.
GONZALES
July 16
Receipts: 1,900 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $6 lower.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $200-$215; (300-400) $200-$205; (400-500) $172-$189; (500-600) $155-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$144.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $162-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $149-$156; (500-600) $143-$151; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $62-$66; cutters, $68-$76; canners, $34-$48; high yielding fat cows, $64-$72.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$97; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$99. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
July 16
Cattle on hand: 660
Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were steady to softer.
Steers: (200-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $165-$200; (400-500) $155-$190; (500-600) $145-$175; (600-700) $138-$155; (700 and up) $125-$136.
Heifers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $140-$175; (400-500) $140-$180; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $120-$140; (700 and up) $105-$122.
Long bull yearling: $100-$116; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,150. Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$78, No. 2 $36-$58, and Bulls $88-$100.
Goats and other (per head): 110 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $55-$150; (50-100) $165-$375. Nannies: $135-$215. Billies: $240-$265. Sheep: $140-$240. Lambs: $115-$170. Rams: $150-$285.
KARNES COUNTY
July 14
Cattle on hand: 1,086. Market was softer compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $167-$220; (300-400) $164-$220; (400-500) $144-$182; (500-600) $143-$172; (600-700) $140-$156; (700-800) $123-$143.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $137-$187; (400-500) $131-$160; (500-600) $124-$155; (600-700) $113-$151; (700-800) $111-$125.
Packer cows: High $68-$75; medium $58-$63; low, $28-$33.
Packer bulls: High $90-$97; medium $78-$84.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.