CUERO

July 15

Cattle on hand: 1,662

Had 357 cows and 16 bulls Friday. This market continued its downward trend with continued large numbers coming to market due to drought and the season. Top bulls were off $8 and cows $9 from two weeks ago.

The calf market continued its rise being higher by over $4/cwt. There was strong demand all the way through on all classes. Heavier weights continued their trend as all classes registered new highs. The overall average value per head was over $25 higher.

Packer bulls: All weights, $78-$100.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $57-$77; light and weak, $34-$59.

Palpated: 20 bred cows: $85-$100. Pairs: 1 pair: $950.

Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $147-$180; (250-299) $181-$208; (300-350) $171-$190; (350-400) $159-$196; (400-450) $166-$183; (450-500) $159-$185; (500-550) $157-$178; (550-600) $157-$168; (600-700) $151-$167; (700-800) $146-$154.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $139-$210; (250-300) $164-$218; (300-350) $161-$200; (350-400) $157-$187; (400-450) $161-$184; (450-500) $157-$175; (500-600) $149-$171; (550-600) $151-$159; (600-700) $148-$157; (over 700) $126-$153.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $132-$160; (200-250) $125-$159; (250-300) $135-$200; (300-350) $145-$164; (350-400) $147-$179; (400-450) $143-$180; (450-500) $146-$183; (500-550) $145-$166; (550-600) $142-$164; (600-700) $129-$153; (over 700) $118-$140.

GONZALES

July 16

Receipts: 1,900 cattle

Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker. Packer cows and bulls sold $4 to $6 lower.

Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $200-$215; (300-400) $200-$205; (400-500) $172-$189; (500-600) $155-$169; (600-700) $147-$152; (700-800) $142-$144.

Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.

Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $162-$175; (300-400) $157-$160; (400-500) $149-$156; (500-600) $143-$151; and (600-700) $134-$142.

Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $62-$66; cutters, $68-$76; canners, $34-$48; high yielding fat cows, $64-$72.

Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$97; light weights and medium quality bulls, $86-$99. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.

KARNES CITY

July 16

Cattle on hand: 660

Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were steady to softer.

Steers: (200-300) $175-$215; (300-400) $165-$200; (400-500) $155-$190; (500-600) $145-$175; (600-700) $138-$155; (700 and up) $125-$136.

Heifers: (200-300) $135-$175; (300-400) $140-$175; (400-500) $140-$180; (500-600) $135-$155; (600-700) $120-$140; (700 and up) $105-$122.

Long bull yearling: $100-$116; Long heifer yearling: $85-$100.

Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,150. Packer cows: No. 1 $65-$78, No. 2 $36-$58, and Bulls $88-$100.

Goats and other (per head): 110 on hand

Kid goats: (25-50) $55-$150; (50-100) $165-$375. Nannies: $135-$215. Billies: $240-$265. Sheep: $140-$240. Lambs: $115-$170. Rams: $150-$285.

KARNES COUNTY

July 14

Cattle on hand: 1,086. Market was softer compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $167-$220; (300-400) $164-$220; (400-500) $144-$182; (500-600) $143-$172; (600-700) $140-$156; (700-800) $123-$143.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $145-$180; (300-400) $137-$187; (400-500) $131-$160; (500-600) $124-$155; (600-700) $113-$151; (700-800) $111-$125.

Packer cows: High $68-$75; medium $58-$63; low, $28-$33.

Packer bulls: High $90-$97; medium $78-$84.

