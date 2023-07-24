BEEVILLE
July 14
Cattle on hand: 574
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $230-$305 (300-400) $226-$310; (400-500) $213-$263; (500-600) $200-$251; (600-700) $204-$236; and (700-800) $181-$230.
Heifers: (200-300) $213-$265; (300-400) $188-$285; (400-500) $193-$252; (500-600) $185-$246; (600-700) $184-$224; and (700-800) $168-$205.
Slaughter cows: $65-$101; slaughter bulls, $60-$125; pairs, $1,060-$1,150.
Horses per head: $55
CUERO
July 21
Cattle on hand: 1,389
There were 163 cows and 23 bulls. The packer market was steady. The calf market was $2.70 higher. Strong demand continues.
Packer bulls: All weights, $110-$125.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $91-$108; light and weak, $30-$50.
Palpated: 10 bred: $109-$150; pairs, 2: $780-$1,450.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $264-$300; (250-299) $299-$320; (300-350) $259-$314; (350-400) $245-$286; (400-450) $231-$260; (450-500) $233-$254; (500-550) $224-$258; (550-600) $217-$258; (600-700) $217-$260; (700-800) $195-$230.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $245-$288; (250-300) $251-$314; (300-350) $250-$310; (350-400) $222-$272; (400-450) $226-$260; (450-500) $225-$264; (500-550) $222-$249; (550-600) $212-$246; (600-700) $213-$235; (over 700) $192-$218.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $206-$240; (200-250) $198-$242; (250-300) $197-$264; (300-350) $221-$285; (350-400) $227-$285; (400-450) $213-$246; (450-500) $207-$255; (500-550) $212-$258; (550-600) $209-$270; (600-700) $204-$276; (over 700) $178-$211.
GONZALES
July 22
Receipts: 1,473
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 choice calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold steady to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $315-$320; (300-400) $280-$298 (400-500) $253-$275; (500-600) $233-$245; (600-700) $222-$225; (700-800) $219-$221.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$145.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $265-$285; (300-400) $247-$255; (400-500) $228-$235; (500-600) $221-$224; and (600-700) $195-$215.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $82-$90; cutters, $94-$108; canners, $52-$77; high yielding fat cows, $91-$102.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $121-$130; light weights and medium quality bulls, $100-$115.
Stocker cows, $750-$1,700.
Pairs, $1,100-$1,800.