BEEVILLE
July 17
Cattle on hand: 463
Sheep and goats: 2
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $135-$190; (300-400) $112-$170; (400-500) $108-$150; (500-600) $109-$146; (600-700) $98-$135; and (700-800) $92-$122.
Heifers: (200-300) $96-$131; (300-400) $92-$145; (400-500) $111-$138; (500-600) $99-$130; (600-700) $92-$120; and (700-800) $85-$100.
Slaughter cows: $35-$61; slaughter bulls, $46-$86; stocker cows, $40-$68; bred cows, $660-$975; pairs, $825-$850
CUERO
July 17
Cattle on hand: 1,688
There were 146 cow and 33 bulls. The packer market is holding steady with a slightly lower tone. Essentially unchanged from last several weeks. Quality is deteriorating as hot dry weather is damaging.
The calf market was much stronger. Market has been trending upward all week and that continued Friday. New tops in most classes. Overall average was over a dollar/cwt higher.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$90.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$67; poor and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 9 bred cows: $74-$84; pairs : none
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $161-$179; (200-249) $176-$180; (250-299) $168-$172; (300-350) $134-$176; (350-400) $137-$168; (400-450) $132-$160; (450-500) $135-$155; (500-550) $135-$145; (550-600) $134-$145; (600-700) $127-$140; (700-800) $124-$129.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $139-$188; (250-300) $161-$182; (300-350) $137-$172; (350-400) $137-$166; (400-450) $140-$158; (450-500) $133-$152; (500-550) $129-$147; (550-600) $125-$142; (600-700) $117-$135; (over 700) $107-$125.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$170; (200-250) $136-$175; (250-300) $128-$167; (300-350) $124-$150; (350-400) $123-$147; (400-450) $122-$146; (450-500) $127-$152; (500-550) $123-$148; (550-600) $122-$160; (600-700) $117-$144; (over 700) $106-$127.
KARNES COUNTY
July 16
Cattle on hand: 603. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $148-$162.50; (300-400) $147-$167.50; (400-500) $136-$162; (500-600) $128-$147; (600-700) $121-$137; (700-800) $116-$122.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$157.50; (300-400) $130-$167.50; (400-500) $127-$149; (500-600) $128-$200; (600-700) $109-$124; (700-800) $99-$108.
Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,100-$1,200.
Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $88-$92; medium $80-$84.
