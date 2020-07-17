BEEVILLE

July 17

Cattle on hand: 463

Sheep and goats: 2

Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.

Steers: (200-300) $135-$190; (300-400) $112-$170; (400-500) $108-$150; (500-600) $109-$146; (600-700) $98-$135; and (700-800) $92-$122.

Heifers: (200-300) $96-$131; (300-400) $92-$145; (400-500) $111-$138; (500-600) $99-$130; (600-700) $92-$120; and (700-800) $85-$100.

Slaughter cows: $35-$61; slaughter bulls, $46-$86; stocker cows, $40-$68; bred cows, $660-$975; pairs, $825-$850

CUERO

July 17

Cattle on hand: 1,688

There were 146 cow and 33 bulls. The packer market is holding steady with a slightly lower tone. Essentially unchanged from last several weeks. Quality is deteriorating as hot dry weather is damaging.

The calf market was much stronger. Market has been trending upward all week and that continued Friday. New tops in most classes. Overall average was over a dollar/cwt higher.

Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$90.

Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$67; poor and weak, $25-$39.

Palpated: 9 bred cows: $74-$84; pairs : none

Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) $161-$179; (200-249) $176-$180; (250-299) $168-$172; (300-350) $134-$176; (350-400) $137-$168; (400-450) $132-$160; (450-500) $135-$155; (500-550) $135-$145; (550-600) $134-$145; (600-700) $127-$140; (700-800) $124-$129.

Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $139-$188; (250-300) $161-$182; (300-350) $137-$172; (350-400) $137-$166; (400-450) $140-$158; (450-500) $133-$152; (500-550) $129-$147; (550-600) $125-$142; (600-700) $117-$135; (over 700) $107-$125.

Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $145-$170; (200-250) $136-$175; (250-300) $128-$167; (300-350) $124-$150; (350-400) $123-$147; (400-450) $122-$146; (450-500) $127-$152; (500-550) $123-$148; (550-600) $122-$160; (600-700) $117-$144; (over 700) $106-$127.

KARNES COUNTY

July 16

Cattle on hand: 603. Market steady compared to last week.

No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $148-$162.50; (300-400) $147-$167.50; (400-500) $136-$162; (500-600) $128-$147; (600-700) $121-$137; (700-800) $116-$122.

No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $140-$157.50; (300-400) $130-$167.50; (400-500) $127-$149; (500-600) $128-$200; (600-700) $109-$124; (700-800) $99-$108.

Pairs: stocker pairs: good, $1,100-$1,200.

Packer cows: High $60-$66; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.

Packer bulls: High $88-$92; medium $80-$84.

