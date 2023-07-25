EDNA
July 17
Receipts: 467
Steers: (200-300) $200-$300; (300-400) $80-$298; (400-500) $120-$295; (500-600) $90-$260; (600-700) $150-$237; and (700 and up) $105-$228.
Heifers: (200-300) $150-$262; (300-400) $40-$270; (400-500) $96-$256; (500-600) $50-$230; (600-700) $100-$240; (700 and up) $100-$204.
Stocker pairs: $900-$1,600.
Packer cows: (600-800) $48-$61; and (800 and up) $62-$107. Packer bulls: (800 and up) $94-$126.
NIXON
July 24
Volume: 1,544
Steers: (200-300) $213-$320; (300-400) $227-$330; (400-500) $221-$280; (500-600) $213-$258; (600-700) $204-$245; (700-800) $198-$236.
Heifers: (200-300) $193-$295; (300-400) $231-$295; (400-500) $210-$260; (500-600) $204-$295; (600-700) $191-$248; (700-800) $176-$245.
Slaughter cows, $65-$104; Slaughter bulls, $100-$126; stocker cows, $600-$1,100; pairs, $895-$1,235.