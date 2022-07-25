BEEVILLE
July 22
Cattle on hand: 300
Sheep and goats: 30; horses: 0
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/softer.
Steers: (200-300) $119-$200; (300-400) $131-$166; (400-500) $129-$161; (500-600) $115-$150; (600-700) $100-$136; and (700-800) $100-$126.
Heifers: (200-300) $106-$149; (300-400) $110-$161; (400-500) $119-$153; (500-600) $100-$156; (600-700) $99-$126; and (700-800) $91-$122.
Slaughter cows: $18-$75; slaughter bulls, $35-$81; stocker cows, $75-$90.
CUERO
July 22
Cattle on hand: 1,377
Had 253 cows and 8 bulls Friday. With the continued drought, this market continued its downward trend. Drought combined with seasonal culling has an adverse effect on packer types. Top cows were off another $8 while the top packer bull was $15 lower.
The calf market was mixed with all calves below 350 pounds attaining new highs while all the rest were lower. Negative fat cattle news hurt the market optimism and buyers pulled back some of last week's gains. Demand remains strong despite continuing drought concerns.
Packer bulls: All weights, $69-$85.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $50-$69; light and weak, $20-$49.
Palpated: 37 bred cows: $850-$1,250. Pairs: 17 pairs, $820-1,400.
Steer calves: (average-high) (200-249) $180-$210; (250-299) $168-$214; (300-350) $172-$206; (350-400) $164-$185; (400-450) $148-$174; (450-500) $148-$170; (500-550) $145-$167; (550-600) $149-$159; (600-700) $148-$161.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $167-$212; (250-300) $162-$222; (300-350) $167-$202; (350-400) $160-$180; (400-450) $154-$175; (450-500) $146-$165; (500-600) $148-$163; (550-600) $143-$158; (600-700) $139-$153; (over 700) $127-$144.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $108-$150; (200-250) $124-$162; (250-300) $150-$172; (300-350) $143-$178; (350-400) $146-$162; (400-450) $141-$170; (450-500) $143-$172; (500-550) $141-$157; (550-600) $138-$160; (600-700) $131-$156; (over 700) $126-$139.
GONZALES
July 23
Receipts: 1,974 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No. 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady to $1 to $2 higher. Less quality calves and yearlings sold weaker. Packer cows and bulls sold steady.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $205-$215; (300-400) $195-$205; (400-500) $175-$189; (500-600) $168-$172; (600-700) $154-$160; (700-800) $142-$145.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $95-$100.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $172-$175; (300-400) $161-$165; (400-500) $155-$158; (500-600) $143-$151; and (600-700) $134-$142.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $55-$65; cutters, $68-$73; canners, $34-$48; high yielding fat cows, $62-$66.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $92-$96; light weights and medium quality bulls, $81-$89. Stocker cows, $600-$900. Pairs, $750-$1,000.
KARNES CITY
July 23
Cattle on hand: 590
Market was strong on quality calves. Packer cows were softer.
Steers: (200-300) $172-$210; (300-400) $158-$200; (400-500) $155-$195; (500-600) $150-$170; (600-700) $135-$165; (700 and up) $140-$155.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$170; (300-400) $135-$170; (400-500) $150-$180; (500-600) $135-$157; (600-700) $120-$150; (700 and up) $110-$120.
Long bull yearling: $100-$120; Long heifer yearling: $88-$100.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $750-$1,100; Packer cows: No. 1 $58-$70, No. 2 $35-$52, and Bulls $76-$88.
Goats and other (per head): 125 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $85-$150; (50-100) $165-$265. Nannies: $100-$170. Billies: $240-$265. Sheep: $140-$240. Lambs: $115-$160. Rams: $160-$300.
KARNES COUNTY
July 21
Cattle on hand: 1,064. Packer cows were softer and calves were steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $175-$225; (300-400) $168-$202.50; (400-500) $154-$179; (500-600) $147-$173; (600-700) $138-$156.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $153-$222; (300-400) $148-$205; (400-500) $145-$168; (500-600) $140-$155; (600-700) $131-$151; (700-800) $117-$125.
Packer cows: High $60-$68; medium $40-$55; low, $25-$35.
Packer bulls: High $78-$90; medium $40-$65.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.