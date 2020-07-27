BEEVILLE
July 24
Cattle on hand: 529
Sheep and goats: 33
Trends: Steers and heifers, steady/active.
Steers: (200-300) $132-$176; (300-400) $129-$175; (400-500) $114-$151; (500-600) $109-$143; (600-700) $98-$132; and (700-800) $92-$123.
Heifers: (200-300) $112-$147; (300-400) $111-$195; (400-500) $109-$220; (500-600) $105-$240; (600-700) $95-$235; and (700-800) $86-$113.
Slaughter cows: $32-$66; slaughter bulls, $42-$85; stocker cows, $41-$76.
CUERO
July 24
Cattle on hand: 1,424
There were only 101 cows and 19 bulls. The packer market continues to be steady, consistent with the qualities on hand.
The calf market was steady. Market has been trending upward for the several weeks and that continued. A lot of activity from a lot of buyers. Just a good day overall. Buyers are not liking long ages in horned bull and heifers. But other than that, nothing holding back.
Packer bulls: All weights, $75-$93.
Packer cows: Canners and cutters, $40-$68; poor and weak, $25-$39.
Palpated: 12 bred cows: $70-$80; pairs (six): $625-$950.
Steer calves: (average-high) (under 200) None; (200-249) None; (250-299) $150-$180; (300-350) $160-$174; (350-400) $141-$169; (400-450) $139-$159; (450-500) $133-$156; (500-550) $132-$149; (550-600) $131-$141; (600-700) $127-$138; (700-800) $120-$130.
Bull Calves: (average-high) (under 250) $118-$151; (250-300) $158-$174; (300-350) $160-$176; (350-400) $148-$168; (400-450) $140-$157; (450-500) $133-$156; (500-550) $133-$151; (550-600) $127-$144; (600-700) $121-$134; (over 700) $101-$126.
Heifer Calves: (average-high) (under 200) $156-$184; (200-250) $145-$166; (250-300) $140-$166; (300-350) $129-$160; (350-400) $127-$170 (replacement); (400-450) $125-$138; (450-500) $128-$180 (replacement); (500-550) $124-$160; (550-600) $122-$152; (600-700) $112-$160 (replacement); (over 700) $104-$116.
EL CAMPO
July 21
Receipts: 375
Steers: (under 200) $170-$180; (200-300) $150-$164; (300-400) $148-$164; (400-500) $137-$158; (500-600) $130-$142; (over 600) $123-$135.
Heifers: (under 200) $160-$180; (200-300) $147-$183; (300-400) $123-$143; (400-500) $122-$132; (500-600) $119-$130; (over 600) $113-$130.
Slaughter cows: High dressing, $58-$69; lower dressing, $40-$50; thin, $30-$40.
Slaughter bulls: High dressing, $80-$89; low dressing, $70-$80.
GONZALES
July 25
Receipts: 1,324 cattle
Compared to our last sale: No 1 quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Less quality calves and yearlings sold steady. Packer cows and bulls sold $1 to $2 higher.
Stocker-feeder steers: Medium and large frame No. 1 (150-300) $180-$245; (300-400) $160-$175; (400-500) $149-$155; (500-600) $133-$140; (600-700) $124-$130; (700-800) $119-$122.
Bull yearlings: (700-900) $60-$95.
Stocker-feeder heifers: Medium and large No. 1 (150-300) $150-$165; (300-400) $140-$146; (400-500) $133-$138; (500-600) $125-$130; and (600-700) $110-$116.
Packer cows: Good lean utility and commercial, $47-$58; cutters, $62-$66; canners, $27-$45; low yielding fat cows, $62-$68.
Packer bulls: Yield grade 1 and 2, good heavy bulls, $88-$92; light weights and medium quality bulls, $72-$85. Stocker cows, $525-$850. Pairs, $750-$1,200.
HALLETTSVILLE
July 21
Cattle on Hand: 2,285
Week ago: 1,728; Year ago: 1,665
Compared to last week: The market this week continued to gain momentum. Better quality classes of calves sold steady to $4 higher. Overall average was $2 higher than last week. Demand very good.
Packer cows and bulls sold steady on about 225 head total.
Packer cows: Canner and cutter cows, $52-$68; utility and fat cows, $50-$63; light weight canner cows, $41-$50; poor and weak cows, $35-$41.
Packer bulls: Heavyweight bulls, $87-$92; utility and cutter bulls, $81-$87; light weight canner bulls, $70-$80.
Stocker and feeder calves and yearlings: No. 1 steer and bull calves, (under 200) $160-$215; (200-300) $155-$187.50; (300-400) $140-$177.50; (400-500) $134-$165; (500-600) $126-$150; (600-700) $115-$142.50; (700-800) $110-$135.
No. 1 Heifer calves: (under 200) $145-$210; (200-300) $135-$177.50; (300-400) $128-$165; (400-500) $126-$160; (500-600) $119-$142.50; (600-700) $108-$125; (700-800) $100-$121.
Replacement heifers (350-700) $130-$200.
KARNES CITY
July 25
Cattle on hand: 535
Market was strong on calves. Packers were steady.
Steers: (200-300) $142-$175; (300-400) $136-$175; (400-500) $132-$160; (500-600) $128-$145; (600-700) $122-$140; (700 and up) $118-$128.
Heifers: (200-300) $125-$150; (300-400) $130-$165; (400-500) $125-$145; (500-600) $125-$170; (600-700) $110-$130; (700 and up) $90-$108.
Long bull yearling: $105-$115. Long heifer yearling: $85-$110.
Stocker cows (per head): Bred cows $775-$1,025. Packer cows: No. 1 $57-$73, No. 2 $42-$56, and Bulls $81-$87.
Goats and other (per head): 128 on hand
Kid goats: (25-50) $80-$125; (50-100) $130-$160. Nannies: $125-$185. Billies: $170-$320. Sheep: $85-$145. Lambs: $75-$130. Rams: $120-$190.
KARNES COUNTY
July 23
Cattle on hand: 623. Market steady compared to last week.
No. 1 steer and bull calves: (200-300) $138-$171; (300-400) $146-$167; (400-500) $135-$159; (500-600) $126-$150; (600-700) $119-$139; (700-800) $112-$120.
No. 1 heifer calves: (200-300) $139-$150; (300-400) $136-$180; (400-500) $127-$152.50; (500-600) $119-$135; (600-700) $112-$125; (700-800) $100-$104.
Packer cows: High $63-$70; medium $47-$53; low, $28-$34.
Packer bulls: High $88-$92; medium $80-$84; low, $68-$74.
WHARTON
July 22
Receipts: 449
Steers: (200-300) $60-$171; (300-400) $50-$155; (400-500) $64-$145; (500-600) $54-$136; (600-700) $57-$129.
Heifers: (200-300) $50-$158; (300-400) $46-$156; (400-500) $100-$170; (500-600) $60-$142; (600-700) $71-$144; (700 and up) $70-$119.
Packer cows: (600-800) $29-$46; (800 and up) $47-$69; packer bulls, (800 and up) $68-$91.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Transparency. Your full name is required.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. And receive photos, videos of what you see.
Don’t be a troll. Don’t be a troll. Don’t post inflammatory or off-topic messages, or personal attacks.